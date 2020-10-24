Napa County faces sticker shock at possible housing allocation

Napa County’s commitment to protect world-famous wine country agriculture likely won’t spare it from being hit with a hefty state mandate to make room for new houses.
That possible housing mandate number is taking shape. The county and its cities could have to plan for 3,816 new homes –roughly the amount that exists in St. Helena - from 2023 to 2031.
“I think it will be very challenging,” Napa County Board of Supervisors Chair Diane Dillon said.
Local officials are concerned that Napa County could be forced to use much of its available housing land in one swoop. Then further state housing mandates after 2031 could conflict with voter-approved measures protecting agriculture, with the mandates triumphing.
The county needs to create housing, county Supervisor Belia Ramos said. But the targets must be attainable and sustainable, she added.
Dillon didn't dispute that Napa County should create its share of housing to meet local needs, but she doesn't favor a regional housing allocation pattern that has more people commuting from the peripheries of the Bay Area to jobs centers.
Napa County is hardly alone in its angst. Counties and cities throughout California face high housing mandates as the state grapples with a housing shortage.
California assigns a certain amount of homes to each region. For the nine-county Bay Area, the amount for the 2023-2031 cycle is 441,000 homes — basically the equivalent of another Oakland and more than double the amount in the current cycle.
All of those state-mandated homes have to go somewhere in the Bay Area. The Association of Bay Area Governments must divvy them up among its nine counties and 101 cities, from Napa to Santa Rosa to Fairfield to Concord to Oakland to San Francisco to San Jose.
On Oct. 15, the ABAG Executive Board released its proposed housing allocation methodology for public comment by a 23-10 vote. Ramos was among the “no” votes that sought more time to explore an alternative.
“There is sticker shock, and it’s also a zero-sum game,” ABAG Director of Regional Planning Matt Maloney said. “So any changes resulting in a jurisdiction getting less means someone else gets more.”
Counties and cities are wrestling over what is their fair share.
The Contra Costa Mayors' Conference challenged the baseline assumptions used by ABAG. It depicted some of the housing burdens created in job-heavy South Bay counties being shifted to places such as unincorporated Contra Costa — and Napa.
ABAG’s proposed methodology “assigns a startling, drastic number of housing units to small and rural communities in the farthest reaches of the Bay Area subregion,” said Matt Rodriguez on behalf of the conference. That creates longer commutes.
But some South Bay communities didn’t view themselves as skating by under the ABAG proposals. The methodology would result in Santa Clara County having to plan for one-third of all the new housing units.
Elizabeth Gibbons, vice-mayor of the South Bay city of Campbell, said more homes can be built in less expensive areas. That encourages home ownership.
ABAG has several guiding principles for its proposed methodology. Among them are assigning more housing to areas with more jobs and to communities exhibiting racial and economic exclusion.
“What concerns me is, how do you reconcile the equity issue with the climate action issue of reducing vehicle miles traveled?” Dillon said.
One factor emphasized in the proposed ABAG methodology is “high opportunity areas.” These areas mapped by the state are supposed to offer positive educational, economic and health outcomes for low-income families.
High opportunity areas in Napa County on the proposed 2021 map include rural Coombsville, the rural community of Circle Oaks west of Lake Berryessa and rural Mount Veeder. None are areas targeted by the county for growth.
Ramos questioned whether data-crunchers drove to these areas to look at them. The areas lack such things as sidewalks and can be threatened by wildfires. Coombsville is a farming area.
“Topography matters, infrastructure matters, feasibility matters and roadways matter,” Ramos said.
The proposed ABAG methodology doesn’t demand that low-income housing be built in the high opportunity areas. But it uses the presence of high opportunity areas to increase the overall housing allotment for counties.
“A map we know doesn’t reflect the true opportunities in Napa County is being used against us,” Ramos said.
Of those 3,816 homes that could be assigned to Napa County, 2,082 would go to the city of Napa, 792 to the unincorporated county, 486 to American Canyon, 209 to Calistoga, 171 to St. Helena and 76 to Yountville. The numbers are broken down into various affordability categories.
But the city of Napa has an agreement with Napa County to take 80% of the allotment for the unincorporated areas. In addition, the county, city of Napa, American Canyon and Yountville have ABAG permission to create a subregion to divvy up their total numbers among themselves.
Whatever happens, the city of Napa will have to plan for much of the housing.
Napa Mayor Jill Techel said the city is updating its general plan. It will look at the number of homes it thinks is needed to meet the housing demand. Then it will compare this to the ABAG numbers.
“We know we need housing,” Techel said. “We know there’s a crisis.”
She also sees the difficulties. Bigger cities in the Bay Area have the option of building six-story housing buildings that might not happen in Napa. Adding land to the city is a tough conversation, she said.
Dillon at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting asked county staff to explore appeal options for the housing allocations. ABAG is to formally propose and adopt allocations next year.
Of course, Napa County could simply refuse to comply with its state-mandated housing allotment. Dillon said this would open the county to lawsuits by housing advocates.
The state might sue, also. It did so last year when Huntington Beach refused to meet its assigned allotment for low-income homes. The parties settled earlier this year.
Napa County and its cities from 2015 through 2019 issued 1,680 building permits, topping the state mandate of 1,482 total for the current housing allotment cycle. Some jurisdictions in the county have topped their allotments while others are short. Also, jurisdictions haven’t met targets for various affordability categories, according to ABAG.
Meanwhile, the county has lost more than 1,200 homes to wildfires over the past three years. Only about 73 have been rebuilt. That negates housing gains during that period.
