Napa County faces sticker shock at possible housing allocation

California assigns a certain amount of homes to each region. For the nine-county Bay Area, the amount for the 2023-2031 cycle is 441,000 homes — basically the equivalent of another Oakland and more than double the amount in the current cycle.

All of those state-mandated homes have to go somewhere in the Bay Area. The Association of Bay Area Governments must divvy them up among its nine counties and 101 cities, from Napa to Santa Rosa to Fairfield to Concord to Oakland to San Francisco to San Jose.

On Oct. 15, the ABAG Executive Board released its proposed housing allocation methodology for public comment by a 23-10 vote. Ramos was among the “no” votes that sought more time to explore an alternative.

“There is sticker shock, and it’s also a zero-sum game,” ABAG Director of Regional Planning Matt Maloney said. “So any changes resulting in a jurisdiction getting less means someone else gets more.”

Counties and cities are wrestling over what is their fair share.

The Contra Costa Mayors' Conference challenged the baseline assumptions used by ABAG. It depicted some of the housing burdens created in job-heavy South Bay counties being shifted to places such as unincorporated Contra Costa — and Napa.