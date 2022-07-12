Napa County facing conifer die-offs

Napa County is facing its own version of the well-publicized conifer die-offs that previously hit the southern Sierra Nevada and is now striking the northern Sierra Nevada and North Coast.

Douglas firs and ponderosa pines are dying locally in significant numbers, researchers said. They blame bark beetles that infest trees weakened by drought and warm weather.

Thousands of trees are dying in Napa County, said Michael Jones, a forest adviser for the University of California Cooperative Extension. The numbers will reach the tens of thousands before the infestation runs its course.

That's much less than the more than 130 million trees killed in the central and southern Sierra Nevadas during the 2011-15 drought. Jones called the local situation a "mini-version."

"The point I'm really driving home is, there is nothing we can do about it at this point," Jones said.

But there are things the county can do to deal with dead trees and to help create healthier forests, he said.

Western pine beetles, Douglas fir engraver beetles and other types of beetles the size of match heads are attacking drought-stressed conifers. The trees don't have the moisture to produce compounds such as resin to kill or repel the invaders.

"In 2021, as you know, we had a lot of really dry, hot conditions," said Christopher Lee, a Cal Fire forest health specialist. "The dry, hot conditions made it difficult for conifer trees to produce their normal defenses."

Also, some Douglas firs and ponderosa pine forests are at the edge of their ranges on marginal sites. For example, the Angwin area has many places with shallow soils 1 to 2 feet deep, researchers said.

On Tuesday, the Napa County Board of Supervisors heard from researchers on the conifer die-off situation.

Supervisor Diane Dillon a few months ago went with Cal Fire officials in a helicopter for an aerial survey. She saw the dead and dying conifers, especially in the mountains northeast of St. Helena.

"This is focused in Angwin. But it is happening all over the county," she said.

Someday, people will look up at the hills and see significant numbers of dead trees and want to know that happened, Dillon said. She wants the county to be prepared to give answers.

Tree woes have been coming for some time. In 2015, a U.S. Forest Service aerial survey found forests south of Clear Lake in neighboring Lake County hit hard by bark beetles amid a previous drought. A few areas with dead trees showed up in Napa County.

Even then, some local officials told the Napa Valley Register that drought could bring conifer mortality problems to Napa County.

Lack of rainfall isn't the only issue, Lee said. Higher average temperatures draw moisture from soils and trees at a faster rate.

"Even if we have more precipitation, that's going to be an ongoing struggle and challenge for our trees," Lee said.

Jones had suggestions for the short term. He recommended removing declining trees to reduce the beetle population, removing and destroying beetle-infested materials and removing dead trees that could help fuel wildfires.

Then there are long-term steps, such as thinning out forests to reduce resource competition.

"Maintaining healthy forest ecosystems is the only way we can prevent bark beetle outbreaks at the landscape scale from happening," Jones said.

The county will have to be aggressive and work with its neighbors to obtain state money. It can't address the problem only with local resources. Lake County declared a tree mortality emergency to help obtain funds, he said.

"It's not going to be easy. You've got be very dogged," Jones told supervisors.

Napa County might ultimately have less conifer forest land. Jones said some areas that are marginal for conifers might become oak woodlands.

The Napa County Resource Conservation District on May 31 held a tree mortality webinar for property owners. Go to the Napa Communities Firewise website at https://bit.ly/3IBbPYc to learn more and view the webinar.