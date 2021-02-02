Napa County facing vaccine crunch; first-dose clinics temporarily suspended

The county learns about six days in advance what its vaccine allocation will be for the following week. Relucio said that hopefully, the latest news will be good.

“We have a vaccine shortfall and we need to stay laser-focused on that,” Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said after hearing Relucio’s update.

Napa County as of Tuesday had seen about 23,300 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered. Upton said the county began giving second doses last week, so only a small percentage of that total are second doses.

Another twist is California moving toward the My Turn statewide vaccination site. That is to serve as a registration portal for vaccination appointments. My Turn is presently a pilot program in San Diego and Los Angeles counties.

Meanwhile, Napa County at https://bit.ly/3towyqy has its own vaccination interest form it uses to notify residents when they can make vaccination appointments. Several supervisors noted the planned transition to My Turn is raising questions among constituents about where they should sign up.

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht asked if the county website will have a link for My Turn.