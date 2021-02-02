 Skip to main content
Napa County facing vaccine crunch; first-dose clinics temporarily suspended
Public Health

Napa County facing vaccine crunch; first-dose clinics temporarily suspended

Dr. Zita Konik vaccinates Dolores Hernandez.jpg (copy)

Dr. Zita Konik, medical director of Napa County Emergency Medical Services, vaccines healthcare worker Dolores Hernandez at a vaccination clinic hosted by Napa County Public Health in early January. On Tuesday, the county said it has temporarily suspended public vaccination clinics due to a vaccine shortage.

 Courtesy of Napa County

Napa County's newest COVID-19 vaccination hurdle is having enough vaccine to give all second doses in as timely a manner as originally planned, which in turn has halted first doses at county clinics.

A "second dose tsunami" is about to hit, said Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer. Some people due for a second dose might face delays unless the county receives enough vaccine from the state.

"What's the bottom line? We don't have enough vaccine," Relucio told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Usually, the second dose is given in 21 days for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days for the Moderna vaccine. Relucio said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now saying a second dose can be spaced out for up to 42 days.

Napa County might be forced to take advantage of that extra time in some cases. Short vaccine supplies could cause the county to prioritize people to receive second doses in the usual timespan, with health care workers and people over age 75 among those coming first.

As a result, the county announced Tuesday it had stopped first-dose clinics. How long remained a question mark.

"In times of scarcity, we need to prioritize completing the vaccination process," county spokesperson Janet Upton said by email. "First doses will proceed as vaccine supply permits."

The county learns about six days in advance what its vaccine allocation will be for the following week. Relucio said that hopefully, the latest news will be good.

"We have a vaccine shortfall and we need to stay laser-focused on that," Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said after hearing Relucio's update.

Napa County as of Tuesday had seen about 23,300 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered. Upton said the county began giving second doses last week, so only a small percentage of that total are second doses.

Another twist is California moving toward the My Turn statewide vaccination site. That is to serve as a registration portal for vaccination appointments. My Turn is presently a pilot program in San Diego and Los Angeles counties.

Meanwhile, Napa County at  https://bit.ly/3towyqy  has its own vaccination interest form it uses to notify residents when they can make vaccination appointments. Several supervisors noted the planned transition to My Turn is raising questions among constituents about where they should sign up.

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht asked if the county website will have a link for My Turn.

Relucio said the situation is evolving and she still wants people to use the county's vaccine interest form. My Turn has yet to be completely rolled out yet in Napa County, she said. However, she didn't discourage people from also using My Turn.

The My Turn website at https://myturn.ca.gov/ on Tuesday said registration outside of Los Angeles and San Diego counties will be available soon.

On another front, the latest statistics indicate the COVID-19 surge that began in December is abating in Napa County.

New county COVID-19 cases fell from about 2,600 in December to 2,500 in January. The average, new daily cases per 100,000 of population has fallen from 56.2 in mid-January to 43.1 The positive test rate has fallen from about 10.3% in mid-January to 6.4%.

"Although it is high, we know there is now a downward trajectory in our cases," Relucio said.

That is true statewide. California on Tuesday announced that COVID- 19 hospitalizations have decreased 28.8% over the past 14 days, to 14,221. Computer models predict hospitalizations will decrease to 6,557 by March 4.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

