Napa County fails to make the leap to orange

Napa County last week looked poised to make the move to orange, with orange-qualifying new case rates. It needed only to maintain those orange rates for one more week. A television news outlet on Tuesday morning reported that the county was expected to make the leap.

“It is disappointing,” Relucio said. “It just seems we were going down the right direction and then this outbreak has happened.”

Napa Bowl on Soscol Avenue on Monday was preparing to reopen its alleys. Owner Dan Sousa met with his employees in anticipation of the county’s move to orange.

“They are raring to go,” he said.

Then came the bad news on Tuesday.

“It kills us,” Sousa said on Tuesday morning. “We already have people wanting to come in because it’s on the news we’re in orange. It’s on TV that Napa County is in orange … I’ve got all the employees down here again.”

He expressed frustration that movie theaters and fitness centers can open to limited capacity in red, but bowling alleys must wait for orange.

“They can’t just keep picking on bowling centers,” he said.