Napa County families take steps to recover from Glass Fire

The Hernandez family and the Briggs family have probably never met, but they, unfortunately, have one big thing in common.
Both lost their northern Napa County homes, almost everything they owned, and in two cases, their jobs, in the Glass fire of Sept. 27.
“It hurts,” said America Hernandez. “I was never expecting this to happen.”
“It feels sort of like a bad dream,” said Nathan Briggs. “A really bad dream.”
Today, both families are coming to terms with that catastrophe and their next steps.
The three generations of the Hernandez family lived for seven years at the home on Sunnyside Rd. in Deer Park. Grandmother Carmen is 78 years old. Parents Miriam and Roman are in their 40s. Daughter America is 18 and son Josue is 8. And don’t forget about their new puppy, Nena.
Located close to Adventist Health St. Helena, they always felt reassured at its proximity, said America Hernandez.
Then the fire came.
America said at first she didn’t believe the alert message. They’d just evacuated during the August LNU fires, and their home was fine. But then she looked out the window. “You could see the fire,” said America. “It was really close.”
A Santa Rosa Junior College student, “I took my laptop and a few notebooks,” but not all of her school books. Her father wasn’t sure how much to take this time. During the LNU fire, her father had packed up all of his tools in his truck, only to have them stolen during that evacuation. He was still trying to replace what he’d lost.
First they headed to the St. Helena High School parking lot. The shelter at Crosswalk Church in Napa was their next destination. That’s when they got the bad news: their home was gone.
“We were kind of expecting it,” but at that point, “I was just trying to stay strong,” said America. She had to break the news to her mother. “She started crying on the spot. We all started hugging each other.”
The news got worse. Roman Hernandez works at Meadowood Napa Valley, which was damaged in the Glass fire. Miriam Hernandez works at Calistoga Ranch, also heavily damaged. Both are effectively out of work.
In the immediate days after the emergency, the family was provided a hotel room at the Best Western inn on Imola Avenue and later at the Meritage Resort.
Pam McGivern, a family friend, has another friend with a vacant home that the Hernandez’s hope to move into soon.
America is acting as the family translator, filling out relief agency documents. Donors have provided gift cards and other assistance. The family did not have renters insurance.
McGivern also launched a GoFundMe page for the Hernandez family.
“These are hardworking people who love this community,” she said. “They are in shock and now homeless staying in a one-room hotel. They need support and funds.”
This isn’t the first significant life obstacle the family has overcome. In 2013 the family moved to the U.S. from Mexico.
“We were able to start from the bottom seven years ago so I think we’re going to be able to do it again,” said America. “At the end of the day we’re all safe and together.”
“We’re going to be strong and get through this,” she said.
For Nathan Briggs, his wife Sarah and daughter Sophia, “It’s been a tough go,” he said.
The family had lived in a rented home on Spring Mountain Road for about 10 years.
On Sept. 27, “We lost everything.”
During the 2017 fires, they’d been evacuated, so the family knew to pack up some items in advance, but nothing prepared them for the fast-spreading Glass Fire.
The night of the fire, “I was at work at Bouchon in Yountville,” and they had no idea about the fire, said Nathan. The next thing they knew the sheriff alerted Sarah that she had 10 minutes to evacuate.
“I had all the boxes of important documents in the living room and it was so sudden she wasn’t able to get those on the truck,” said Nathan.
“It was crazy,” he said. “I dropped everything at work and ran home and they wouldn’t let me up Spring Mountain Road.”
Luckily, Nathan reached Sarah by phone. The family ended up meeting in Santa Rosa.
Today, they are living in his sister-in-law’s garage in Vacaville. “We’ve got four cats,” he explained. “It’s not practical to live in a hotel,” and affordable rentals are few and far between.
They’ve spent the past days trying to navigate their claim for their renter insurance.
“We’re having a tough time,” he said on Monday. As of early this week, his insurance company hadn’t yet been able to confirm that his house had been damaged in the fire.
While some insurance companies provide residents money for immediate living expenses, “We haven’t gotten any funds,” he said. “It’s sort of frustrating.”
Briggs said he’s hoping his renter’s insurance benefits will help them find a new place to rent, but where? They were paying $1,995 a month on Spring Mountain Road. Most other homes around that part of Napa Valley are far more expensive, he said.
“I don’t have super high hopes about being able to get back in the area.”
His wife and daughter are doing OK, Briggs said. But, “it’s stressful for everybody.”
A coworker started a GoFundMe page for the family.
They’re quite appreciative, said Nathan.
“It’s going to be tough for us to rebuild from nothing,” he said. “Everything is gone.”
Some losses are together than others.
“You keep remembering things you’ll never see again.” For example, “I was a Boy Scout and I had kept all the medals and patches. That I’m never going to see again. I also had a little bronze frog that reminded me of my Grandma from when she passed away. Those are the things that I was really bummed about.”
At the same time, “It’s hard to be sad about stuff like that when your family got out safely.”
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
