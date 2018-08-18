The Napa County Farm Bureau announced a restructuring and reorganization plan for the 700-member organization, a move intended to increase community outreach and education initiatives and enhance policy profile within Napa County.
Policy Director Ryan Klobas was promoted to CEO and the executive director's position, held by Jesse Ramer, has been eliminated, the Bureau reported.
“Ryan Klobas has played an instrumental role at the Farm Bureau over the past several months," the Bureau said in its news release. Klobas was a key spokesperson for the forces opposed to Measure C, the watershed protection initiative, that was defeated by Napa County voters in the June election.
"Ryan has fostered relationships with many of our members, has collaborated well with our Board of Directors, and has our full support to lead our organization towards a brighter future,” said Johnnie White, the president of the Farm Bureau’s Board of Directors. “We look forward to Ryan taking us to the next level and advancing our shared goals to sustain and enhance agriculture in the Napa Valley.”