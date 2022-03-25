Napa County Farm Bureau announces new president, board of directors

The Napa County Farm Bureau held its annual meeting on March 23 and voted to elect Peter Nissen as its new 2022-24 president, as well as electing a new board of directors and officers.

The Napa County Farm Bureau officers elected by members are Nissen, president; Eric Pooler, first vice president; Don Munk, second vice president; Bruce Bardessono, treasurer; and Johnnie White, past president.

CEO Ryan Klobas will continue to lead the organization as its chief executive.

Members voted to elect the following 18 individuals to the 2022-24 board of directors: Bruce Bardessono, Megan Coy, August D'Amato, Chris Frank, Tom Gamble, Christopher Hyde, Jake Knobloch, Eddie McMullen, Don Munk, Peter Nissen, Eric Pooler, Manuel Rios, Derek Sanchez, Kara Taddei, Patrick Tokar, Johnnie White, Allison Cellini Wilson and Dave Wilson.

“This is an important and exciting time for the Napa County Farm Bureau,” said Nissen, the newly elected president.

“We have experienced great success and growth at the Farm Bureau over the last several years and we intend to continue to build on that success representing our vast membership and advocating on their behalf," he said. "We have important issues coming up facing Napa Valley agriculture, and we have the right team in place to address those issues and continue to ensure that Napa Valley agriculture thrives."

Farm Bureau CEO Klobas agreed.

“We have big plans for the Farm Bureau over the course of the next two years," he said. "We fully intend to grow those successes and continue to professionally represent the interests of Napa Valley agriculture at the local, state and federal levels."