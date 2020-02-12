The Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation, in conjunction with the Napa County Agricultural Commissioner’s office, will host the 17th Annual Ag Day on March 5 at the Napa Fairgrounds.
Every year, the Foundation hosts over 800 elementary schoolchildren, teachers and parents, as well as over 25 exhibitors. The day is made possible by the generosity of more than 30 local businesses and organizations which sponsor the event.
During Ag Day, schoolchildren learn how sheep are sheared, how chickens are raised, how agricultural drug dogs work, how horse shoes are made, as well as how to card wool.
“Agriculture is the heart and soul of Napa County, providing our community with both a strong economy and an excellent quality of life”, said Ryan Klobas, Chief Executive Officer of the Napa County Farm Bureau and Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation. “Ag Day is meant to showcase agriculture and help students gain a greater awareness of the role of agriculture in our economy and society.”
The mission of the Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation is to educate students about the importance of agriculture. It supplies teachers with standards-aligned lesson plans, school garden assistance, teacher enrichment seminars and more.
“The Farm Bureau has a long and proud tradition of hosting this event with the Agricultural Commissioner’s office and we’re proud of the work that we do for the children at this event every year,” said Peter Nissen, past president of the Farm Bureau.
For more information on Ag Day or Foundation activities, call the Farm Bureau at (707) 224-5403.