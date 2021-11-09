 Skip to main content
Napa County Farm Bureau facilitates COVID-19 booster shots for ag workers

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen Dec. 23 in the first round of staff vaccinations at a hospital in Denver. Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster shots this week to provide flexibility for those seeking to maintain protection against the coronavirus.

 David Zalubowski, Associated Press

COVID-19 booster shots will be available for all ag workers in Napa County beginning this week. Ag employers and employees can locate a clinic date, time and location by visiting napafarmbureau.org/latest-news.

Ag workers need only bring their vaccine cards with them to the clinic. Appointments are not necessary.

“This partnership with St. Helena Hospital Foundation has been part of an ongoing effort to ensure that our agricultural community in Napa Valley responds appropriately to COVID-19 by making the health and safety of our ag workers our #1 priority right now,” said Ryan Klobas, Chief Executive Officer of the Napa County Farm Bureau. “I highly encourage all interested ag workers to benefit from this partnership by visiting an upcoming clinic to ensure they receive a COVID-19 booster shot.”

Any ag employers or employees in need of assistance with this process can contact the Napa County Farm Bureau offices at (707) 224-5403.

