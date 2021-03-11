 Skip to main content
Napa County Farm Bureau helps ag workers get COVID-19 vaccines

OLE Health coronavirus vaccine clinic in Napa (copy)

Alejo Calderon, a 76-year-old vineyard worker from Napa, was one of some 400 people to receive doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine last month at St. John the Baptist Parish Hall.

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

The Napa County Farm Bureau announced that it has officially partnered with St. Helena Hospital Foundation to develop a better way to ensure agricultural workers in Napa County are identified for COVID-19 vaccination.

The Farm Bureau collaborated with St. Helena Hospital Foundation to identify agricultural workers who are still in need of vaccination. As supplies become available, the Farm Bureau can immediately fill available slots with agricultural workers prioritized to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Employers who are still in need of a COVID-19 vaccine in Napa County can simplify the process of getting COVID-19 vaccines to their agricultural workers by signing up through the Farm Bureau offices.

"This is a great collaboration with the St. Helena Hospital Foundation to ensure all ag workers in Napa County are being identified for COVID-19 vaccination," said Ryan Klobas, chief executive officer of the Napa County Farm Bureau.

"We have developed a simple and streamlined process to get vaccines in arms as quickly as possible. We remain committed to ensuring our Napa County agricultural community responds appropriately to this very important issue."

"We're honored to partner with the Farm Bureau to ensure our ag workers have access to COVID-19 vaccination," said Glen Newhart, president of the St. Helena Hospital Foundation. "It's through partnerships like these that our community's vital workforces will be protected."

To learn more, please contact the Farm Bureau offices at 707-224-5403.

