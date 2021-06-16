Napa County Farm Bureau honors Pina and Dillon

The Napa County Farm Bureau has named Davie Pina as Napa Valley’s 2021 Agriculturalist of the Year and Supervisor Diane Dillon as Napa Valley’s 2021 Friend of Agriculture. Pina and Dillon will be honored at the Napa County Farm Bureau’s annual dinner “Love of the Land,” hosted this year by V. Sattui Winery in St. Helena on July 23.
As Napa Valley’s 2021 Agriculturalist of the Year, Davie Pina is being honored for the innovative ways that he has approached sustainable agriculture in Napa Valley and for his longstanding commitment to community service.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Pina is a sixth-generation Napa Valley farmer having been born and raised in Napa Valley. He is managing partner of Pina Vineyard Management where he has worked since 1980.
His commitment to the Napa community has encompassed many roles, including serving on the boards of the Napa County Farm Bureau, Rutherford Dust Society and Rutherford Grange. Since 1987, Pina has served with the Rutherford Volunteer Fire Department, where he was chief from 2012-2021.
“Davie is someone who encompasses all the qualities of an agriculturalist who is not only committed to sustainable agriculture in Napa Valley, but also committed to our community,” said Eric Pooler, vice president of the Napa County Farm Bureau. “We are proud to honor his service and commitment to Napa Valley agriculture.”
As Napa Valley’s 2021 Friend of Agriculture, Supervisor Diane Dillon is being recognized for her 18 years of service on the Napa County Board of Supervisors and for the ongoing work she has done to serve Napa Valley’s agricultural community. Dillon is the fifth generation of her family to live in Napa County, being descended from Connelly Conn.
“Supervisor Dillon is an example of an elected representative who consistently works hard and makes a concerted effort to understand the complexity of issues and work with the agricultural community to address them,” said Ryan Klobas, chief executive officer of the Napa County Farm Bureau.
“She is an elected official that deserves recognition for the work she has done over the last 18 years and is a wonderful example to others of how to be an effective leader.”
For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information on the 2021 Napa County Farm Bureau “Love of the Land” Annual Dinner on July 23, visit www.napafarmbureau.org/events.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Jon Crawford, who previously announced his candidacy for sheriff, is no longer undersheriff or a Napa County employee.
Little Rays of Sunshine gains city support to provide preschool and day care for 53 children, from infancy to age 5, in the Westwood area.
Feeling a little down? A “wellness lounge” just opened in downtown Napa, offering nutrient injections and IV drips to “energize, enhance, and …
Kelly Fleming's winery near Calistoga wants more visitors and, in an increasingly familiar story for off-the-beaten-path Napa County wineries,…
The Napa Planning Commission endorses Oxbow Yard, a temporary dining, picnicking and lounge venue at 585 First St.
A new house for $187,000? Mighty Buildings of Oakland is making such homes using a giant 3D printer. And Napans are buying.
A 25-year-old man from Ventura County was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges involving sex with a Napa juvenile under the a…
More than 500 brand-new ways to share diverse, anti-racist, and LGBTQ inclusive messages with readers have been distributed — for free — acros…
After one false start, there's a new look coming to Napa's Food City shopping center. Hint: it includes pilates and Naysayer coffee.
Napa County could go to voters in June 2022 seeking a quarter-cent sales tax to pay for wildfire prevention efforts such as creating fuel breaks.