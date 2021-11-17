Napa County Farm Bureau hosts “Ag vaccine day for Napa Valley ag workers”

The Napa County Farm Bureau is partnering with the St. Helena Hospital Foundation to host “Ag Vaccine Day for Napa Valley Ag Workers — COVID-19 Vaccine & Booster Shot Clinic” providing COVID-19 booster shots for all ag workers in Napa County.

The Napa County Farm Bureau/St Helena Hospital Foundation vaccine clinic will occur on Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Napa Boys & Girls Club at 1515 Pueblo Ave. in Napa. All ag workers, including all vineyard and winery employees, are eligible for this clinic.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

The following will be available for all Napa County Ag Workers:

Pfizer — 1st and 2nd Doses, 3rd Booster Shots;

Moderna — 1st and 2nd Doses, 3rd Booster Shots;

Flu Shots.

Napa County ag workers need only bring their vaccine cards with them to the clinic. Appointments are not necessary.

“Our partnership with St. Helena Hospital Foundation has led an ongoing effort to ensure that our agricultural community in Napa Valley responds appropriately to COVID-19 by making the health and safety of our ag workers our #1 priority right now,” said Ryan Klobas, Chief Executive Officer of the Napa County Farm Bureau. “I highly encourage all interested Napa Valley ag workers to attend our upcoming clinic to ensure they are vaccinated or receive a COVID-19 booster shot.”

Any ag employers or employees in need of assistance or have questions can contact the Napa County Farm Bureau offices at (707) 224-5403.