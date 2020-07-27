Napa County Farm Bureau hosts COVID-19 webinars for employers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Napa County Farm Bureau is hosting a series of industry-wide educational webinars addressing COVID-19 during harvest.

On Friday, July 24, the Farm Bureau hosted the latest industry-wide webinar addressing a number of important, pressing issues to educate Napa Valley’s ag employers and employees how to best respond to COVID-19 as they begin to embark on harvest.

Speakers included Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County Public Health Officer; Bryan Little, COO, Farm Employers Labor Service/California Farm Bureau; Seth Mehrten, attorney at Barsamiam & Moody; Napa County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Klobas; Napa County Farm Bureau President Johnnie White; Supervisor Diane Dillon and Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza.

It webinar included an update on COVID-19 in Napa County, step-by-step instructions for Napa Valley’s ag employers on how to handle a COVID-19 outbreak in the workplace, best safety practices during harvest, employment law issues related to COVID-19, ag night work guidelines, the Governor’s most recently issued regulations and guidelines, as well as other workplace concerns related to Napa Valley’s ag industry and COVID-19.