Napa County Farm Bureau hosts COVID-19 webinars for employers

The Napa County Farm Bureau is hosting a series of industry-wide educational webinars addressing COVID-19 during harvest.
On Friday, July 24, the Farm Bureau hosted the latest industry-wide webinar addressing a number of important, pressing issues to educate Napa Valley’s ag employers and employees how to best respond to COVID-19 as they begin to embark on harvest.
Speakers included Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County Public Health Officer; Bryan Little, COO, Farm Employers Labor Service/California Farm Bureau; Seth Mehrten, attorney at Barsamiam & Moody; Napa County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Klobas; Napa County Farm Bureau President Johnnie White; Supervisor Diane Dillon and Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza.
It webinar included an update on COVID-19 in Napa County, step-by-step instructions for Napa Valley’s ag employers on how to handle a COVID-19 outbreak in the workplace, best safety practices during harvest, employment law issues related to COVID-19, ag night work guidelines, the Governor’s most recently issued regulations and guidelines, as well as other workplace concerns related to Napa Valley’s ag industry and COVID-19.
The Napa County Farm Bureau will continue to hold these educational webinars for Napa’s ag community to ensure that employers and employees are receiving the latest information to protect themselves and their workplaces as we embark on harvest in the Napa Valley.
For a comprehensive resource guide on COVID-19, visit napafarmbureau.org/covid19.
For questions about COVID-19 during harvest, how to register for future Farm Bureau webinars or any other COVID-19 related issues, you can contact the Farm Bureau offices at (707) 224-5403 or COVID19@napafarmbureau.org.
