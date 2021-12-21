Napa County Farm Bureau named County of the Year, yet again

For its second time in a row, the Napa County Farm Bureau has been named “County of the Year” by the California Farm Bureau, celebrating the organization’s growth and impact on ag policy during 2021. The group also won awards for policy implementation, leadership, ag education, membership, and public relations, and was highlighted for increasing its reach in Napa County and beyond.

Since joining the Farm Bureau in 2017, now-CEO Ryan Klobas has upended the group’s mission and dived deeper into the political realm, and these resulting changes are ultimately part of the reason why the CFB decided to award the bureau again.

“Ryan and his team were key in drafting Senate Bill 11, providing wildfire insurance coverage for ag throughout Napa Valley and California,” said Jamie Johansson, president of the CFB. “The Farm Bureau’s membership in Napa County has more than doubled, the program of community work has dramatically expanded, and their professional political operation representing Napa Valley ag is second to none.”

“Having won state County of the Year for two consecutive years in a row is a testament to the significant work the Napa County Farm Bureau has undertaken and the immense successes it has achieved.”

Klobas and the rest of the organization were thrilled for this recognition and were able to celebrate the win again at their annual holiday reception on Dec. 17. However, their sights are already set on summer 2022 and the loads of work ahead of them.

While the passage of SB11 was a huge success for the bureau, and California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has ordered the first increase in coverage limits in fire-prone rural areas in 25 years, the organization won’t be slowing down.

“In 2022, I think we have to talk about drought and climate change, and honestly we have to talk about a lot of political decisions that need to be made,” said Klobas. “This is a special election having two supervisors retiring, and depending on who goes on the board, that could change the composition of the Board of Supes.”

Since the Napa County Board of Supervisors makes decisions regarding land use and the general makeup of the valley, this June 7 primary is particularly important for local farmers.

“Part of agriculture’s education of the community is telling our story and getting it out there,” said Klobas. “Every county in California is very different, they have their thing, and Napa County’s thing is agriculture … That's who we are, so the more we keep telling that story, the better.”

“And one of the ways we can do that is through The Register.”

For the week of Dec. 19 through 26, the Farm Bureau has partnered to provide free unlimited access to the Napa Valley Register website, noting the importance of education and community information sharing.

“One of the things we focus on is sustainable agriculture, so how we ensure this for generations to come, and when you live in Napa County, I think you have some responsibility to agriculture, so I think the more people understand that, the better,” said Klobas. “That is giving back to the community – Educating the community.”

You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.