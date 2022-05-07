Napa County Farm Bureau names Wagner ‘agriculturist of the year,’ highlights Davies and Tran

The Napa County Farm Bureau has announced its 2022 award recipients, and ultimately named Foley Family Farms’ Al Wagner the 2022 “Agriculturalist of the Year.”

Tom Davies — president and managing partner of V. Sattui Winery in St. Helena — was given the “Friend of Agriculture” award, and Napa County executive officer Minh Tran was commended for his leadership.

“This year’s award recipients are certainly deserving of the recognition our board has given to them. They are each extraordinary individuals in their own right.” said Ryan Klobas, Farm Bureau CEO. “We are looking forward to honoring them in July, and also encourage our community to thank them for their significant contributions.”

The Napa County Farm Bureau’s 2022 award recipients will be honored at the Farm Bureau’s “Love of the Land” dinner on July 16 at Louis Martini Winery in St. Helena, and are also being highlighted on the group’s social media pages.