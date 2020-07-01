Napa County Farm Bureau opposes November's split roll initiative

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Napa County Farm Bureau will oppose the split tax roll initiative, an item on California’s November ballot, the organization announced in a news release.

The split roll initiative – known also as Schools and Communities First – qualified for the November ballot at the end of May, and would revise portions of Proposition 13, California’s landmark property tax bill. Proposition 13 has afforded homes, businesses and farms protection against spiking property taxes since its passage in 1978; property tax cannot exceed 1% of sale price, and cannot increase more than 2% each year so long as the property remains under the same ownership.

The split roll initiative proposes revising the way the value of some properties are assessed, including commercial properties with an assessed value more than $3 million, underdeveloped commercial-zoned space as well as fixtures and improvements to agricultural properties. Value would be reassessed every three years; additional tax revenue would go to schools as well as local and state governments.