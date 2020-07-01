Napa County Farm Bureau opposes November's split roll initiative

The Napa County Farm Bureau will oppose the split tax roll initiative, an item on California’s November ballot, the organization announced in a news release.
The split roll initiative – known also as Schools and Communities First – qualified for the November ballot at the end of May, and would revise portions of Proposition 13, California’s landmark property tax bill. Proposition 13 has afforded homes, businesses and farms protection against spiking property taxes since its passage in 1978; property tax cannot exceed 1% of sale price, and cannot increase more than 2% each year so long as the property remains under the same ownership.
The split roll initiative proposes revising the way the value of some properties are assessed, including commercial properties with an assessed value more than $3 million, underdeveloped commercial-zoned space as well as fixtures and improvements to agricultural properties. Value would be reassessed every three years; additional tax revenue would go to schools as well as local and state governments.
Opponents – including the Napa County Farm Bureau – say the reassessments will catastrophically raise property taxes to be paid by farmers. Under the provisions of the proposed initiative, according to the Farm Bureau, growers could see their property taxes increase simply because the vines in their vineyard had matured (and thus increased in value). Barns, wineries, irrigation systems and any future structural improvements could also reassessed.
“This would strip away Proposition 13 protections for farmers and businesses,” Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Klobas said in an interview. “The most affected will be long-time farmers and ranchers who have always had their property tax calculations tied to their original purchase price.”
A winery paying “several million dollars” in property tax in 2020 could feasibly pay “tens of millions of dollars” under the split roll tax initiative, Klobas added.
Proponents of the measure - including teachers' unions from around the state - argue businesses have benefited from Proposition 13 at the expense of communities, and that implementing the split roll initiative could result in as much as $12.5 billion in additional tax revenue for local school systems and governments each year.
Napa Valley Unified School District has itself undergone a series of cuts and teacher layoffs in the past few years, though a number have been prompted by falling enrollment.
Residential property tax is reassessed when properties change hands – that same “reset” doesn’t dependably take place when it comes to businesses, according to Mike Willmarth, the director of communications for the Napa Valley Educators Association, which supports the measure.
As a result, property taxes for large corporate entities like Disney World have not grown “the way property taxes on the residential homes around Disney” have grown, said Willmarth, a 7th grade math teacher at Redwood Middle School.
“Our interest is completely motivated by the idea that we want schools to be a place where kids can come and get the education they need, and also access all of the other things that will improve their actual quality of life,” Willmarth said, citing amenities like available electives and guidance counselor positions.
The pandemic's impact on the Napa community has only made those needs more clear, Willmarth added. A significant portion of the district's students rely on school not just for education, but for meals and other forms of support.
California’s educational systems are underfunded, Willmarth said; NVEA believes the initiative would be a fair way to remedy that.
He acknowledged the change would impact some facets of agriculture, but said properly funding crucial infrastructure like schools and local governments ultimately benefits all Calfifornians, and would outweigh the adverse impact.
In opposing the split roll initiative, Napa County’s Farm Bureau joins the California Farm Bureau Federation, the non-profit body representing the majority of California’s Farm Bureaus.
The California Assessors’ Association has also publicly stated its opposition to the split roll initiative, noting that it would create significant and “problematic” implementation costs – as much as $1 billion during the measure’s three-year implementation period. (The initiative, were it to pass, would take effect beginning in 2022.)
Two county assessors – one a registered Democrat from Santa Clara County and one a registered Republican from San Bernardino County – this week penned a joint op-ed in the Mercury News stating their opposition to the measure.
Napa County Assessor John Tuteur said local impact on wineries, vineyards and other agricultural properties would be varied.
“The operation of this proposed initiative is so complex that it’s almost impossible to predict what the impacts will be,” Tuteur said.
You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.
