Napa County Farm Bureau raises COVID-19 funds for ag workers

The Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation is raising funds for COVID-19 relief efforts for Napa County ag workers and their families.

During this week’s annual Love of the Land celebration which the Farm Bureau is holding online, the Farm Bureau has put an emphasis on raising funds to support its foundation’s programming, which includes COVID-19 relief efforts. This programming focuses on assisting Napa County ag workers with everything from personal protective equipment, testing options, education in Spanish and more.

“The Farm Bureau Foundation places a great emphasis on charitable work for the ag community throughout Napa County”, said Ryan Klobas, CEO of the Napa County Farm Bureau and Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation.

“Right now, assisting Napa’s ag community with COVID-19 is a top priority for us and we’re working on multiple avenues of programming to assist with COVID-19, especially as we are now entering harvest," he said in a news release.

Any community residents interested in supporting the Farm Bureau Foundation’s COVID-19 relief efforts for Napa County ag workers can contribute to the Foundation’s work by visiting www.napafarmbureau.org/covid19