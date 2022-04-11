Napa County Farm Bureau taking applications for Aldo Delfino Memorial Scholarship through April 15

The Napa County Farm Bureau is now accepting applications for their 2022 Aldo Delfino Memorial Scholarship, which is open to any Napa County high school seniors pursuing the study of agriculture in college. Applications are due April 15, and requires a response to a short prompt regarding their understanding of agriculture in Napa County and its effect on the community.

Offered in conjunction with the JLD Ag Preservation Fund, these scholarships are made possible by the family of Aldo Delfino, the late agricultural commission who valued both higher education and service to Napa County.

“The Aldo Delfino Memorial Scholarships are an important part of the work our foundation does on behalf of ag youth in Napa County,” Ryan Klobas, chief executive officer of the Napa County Farm Bureau, said in a release. “Not only does the Napa County Farm Bureau represent the current generation of ag professionals in Napa County, we also strive to cultivate the next generation of ag professionals and leaders in the hopes they will return to Napa County and continue to serve our world-class agricultural community.”

Learn more about the Aldo Delfino Memorial Scholarship or submit an application at www.napafarmbureau.org/foundation