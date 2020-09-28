Napa County Farm Bureau to benefit Glass Fire evacuees and families

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Napa County Farm Bureau will be enhancing the focus of its Annual Ag Fundraiser Drive Thru BBQ Pick Up Dinner on Friday, Oct.2 to assist in benefiting Glass fire evacuees and their families.

“Given the Glass Fire’s impact and the current situation we’re dealing with, ensuring that our community is safe and well taken care of is a top priority”, said Ryan Klobas, chief executive officer of the Napa County Farm Bureau and Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation. “Placing an emphasis on caring for evacuees and their families right now is of paramount importance and we will continue to direct resources to ensure their safety and welfare.”

The Farm Bureau’s annual ag fundraiser traditionally benefits Napa County’s ag youth through the Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation’s youth programming.

Residents who are interested in donating to benefit the Glass Fire evacuees and their families can make a direct financial contribution to the Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation at napafarmbureau.org.

To donate to Glass Fire evacuees and to learn more details about participating in the Foundation’s fundraiser for ag youth, please visit napafarmbureau.org/loveoftheland.