The Napa County Farm Bureau turns 109-years-old on May 3, marking over a century of the agricultural organization’s service to Napa Valley’s farmers.

Created in 1913, the Napa County Farm Bureau was one of the first of its kind in California, and its founding allowed the organization to pursue a broader policy agenda separate from the UC-Cooperative Extension.

From there, the organization established professional divisions to represent its members at all levels of government, including the county Board of Supervisors, the courts, the state legislature, and the media.

Today, the bureau represents the interests of over 1,500 agricultural professionals in the Napa area.

“The celebration of the 109th birthday of the Napa County Farm Bureau is a testament to the strength that the organization has had for decades serving Napa County,” said Ryan Klobas, CEO of the group. “For over 100 years, the Farm Bureau has led the advancement of the county’s agricultural community and our community at large, [so] as we continue to embark on a dynamic new chapter, we are looking forward to creating even more meaningful successes for the community and continuing to professionally represent Napa Valley agriculture.”

The Farm Bureau also recently elected a new president, board of directors and officers, so there is a sense of excitement at the organization’s headquarters.

“This is an important and exciting time for the Napa County Farm Bureau,” said Peter Nissen, the bureau’s newly elected president.

“We intend to continue to build on that success by representing our vast membership and advocating on their behalf, [and] we have important issues coming up … [But] we have the right team in place to address those issues and continue to ensure that Napa Valley agriculture thrives."