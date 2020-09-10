Napa County finds its 'battle rhythm' six months into the coronavirus fight

State and local health officials have only recently begun to discuss planning for mass vaccination efforts, Relucio said, for which the county expects it will have to divert existing resources and staff.

“We’ve been meeting with the state and are beginning to alter our operations so that staff on testing operations can concentrate on (future) vaccination (efforts),” Relucio said.

Napa County has as of Thursday afternoon reported more than 51,600 tests; the true number may be higher, according to Relucio, who explained that private companies do not necessarily report their completed negative tests. There have been 1,532 confirmed cases of the virus; as of Thursday afternoon, 325 of those cases remain active.

St. Helena Hospital’s mobile testing unit has partnered with almost 30 agricultural employers (the vast majority in the wine industry) to conduct bi-weekly testing on employees, Newhart said. On Tuesday, the unit set up shop at Alpha Omega Winery, where bilingual volunteers would test about 60 employees – a combination of vineyard and winery staff.