Napa County fire departments on watch for illegal Fourth of July fireworks

Her industry had high hopes for 2020, with July Fourth falling on a Saturday. Then came the pandemic and its closures and cancellations, leaving fireworks retailers worried they wouldn’t be able to scratch out much of a sales season.

Those fears have gone up in smoke, though not necessarily in a way Heckman was comfortable with.

“Sales are off the hook right now. We’re seeing this anomaly in use,” she said. “What’s concerning to us is this usage in cities where consumer fireworks are not legal to use.”

Most states allow at least some types of consumer fireworks, making them difficult to contain in counties like Napa – or cities like New York – where they’re banned or restricted because people can drive a couple of hours away to buy them legally.

Officials in Oakland say they have received more complaints of illegal fireworks and reports of celebratory gunfire this year than is typical before the Fourth of July, with the city reporting at least five pyrotechnic-related fires since late May. In Denver, authorities seized up to 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks discovered during a traffic stop last week.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report. You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

