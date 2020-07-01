Napa County fire departments on watch for illegal Fourth of July fireworks

Cities across the Napa Valley have canceled their traditional Fourth of July fireworks displays amid continuing fear of spreading the coronavirus. But local fire departments remain wary – perhaps more than ever – of people trying to take pyrotechnics into their own hands, despite bans on their sale and use.
Firefighting agencies across the county have posted announcements on their own websites and their Facebook accounts starting last week warning residents against trying to re-create, even on a small scale, the crackling and popping light displays that normally mark Independence Day after dark.
The admonishments are being issued as cities across the U.S. field unusually large numbers of complaints about illicit firecracker use heading into a holiday when the fireworks that normally entertain hundreds or thousands are being quashed by social distancing restrictions passed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local fire officials are emphasizing that all types of fireworks are prohibited countywide. It also remains illegal to purchase California-approved “safe and sane” fireworks – small-bore devices that do not fly into the air or move along the ground – from neighboring cities that allow their sale, and then bring them to Napa County to set off.
“This year we are experiencing a significant uptick in unlawful firework activity. This problem is affecting not only our neighborhoods but communities across the region, state, and nation,” American Canyon Fire Chief Glen Weeks said in a statement. “Our Fire Protection District personnel and our partners at the American Canyon Police Department have increased patrols, but it isn’t always easy to locate the source of the fireworks.
“While we do our very best to track the source of fireworks, we need your help. It’s invaluable to us to have extra eyes out in the community to provide tips about specific areas or people who are setting off the fireworks,” Weeks said in a message aimed at residents.
Upvalley, Calistoga Fire began receiving reports of illicit fireworks use two weeks ago, with the number increasing around the middle of last week, according to Fire Chief Steve Campbell. “I’ve been with the department for 30-plus years and we haven’t seen as much illegal activity as we’ve seen this year,” he said Monday.
The department has issued a Nixle alert reminding residents of local fireworks bans and will increase its staffing for the holiday weekend, said Campbell, who emphasized the fire risk of pyrotechnics in Calistoga’s heavily wooded surroundings as well as the danger to life and limb.
“We’re basically surrounded by high-intensity (fire risk) zones, so they definitely could get into areas we don’t want them to,” he said. “And the human side is that they’re not safe; people can really hurt themselves, set themselves on fire, blow their fingers off,” he added, comparing an M-80 firecracker’s explosive power to a quarter stick of dynamite.
Meanwhile, Erick Hernandez, code compliance officer with the Napa County Fire Marshal’s Office, reported only sporadic complaints in recent days about fireworks use in unincorporated areas – a trend he linked partly to vivid memories of major fires in the North Bay.
“We get complaints here and there, but given the 2017 wildfires, I think the community has been more understanding of the high risk and danger that fireworks cause,” he said Wednesday. “We hear from the public that people tend to go out of county to buy fireworks, but it’s been a low number (here).”
Gregory Fortune, the Napa city fire marshal, reported no significant increase in fireworks reports in recent days but added the department remains concerned about the use of devices purchased in other counties. Napa Fire will increase July Fourth staffing of both firefighting and medical personnel because of the possibility of increased use of personal fireworks with public displays canceled, he said in an email Wednesday.
Moving and exploding pyrotechnic devices such as firecrackers, bottle rockets and Roman candles are outlawed statewide. In Napa, any fireworks found within city limits will be confiscated and their owners or users may be cited, even if the products were legally purchased in another county, Napa Fire announced last week.
The nearest legal fireworks vendors are in Suisun City 25 miles from Napa, and sales also are authorized in other parts of Solano and Sonoma counties.)
Nationwide, many Independence Day celebrations have been canceled or scaled back because of coronavirus restrictions. Yet the business of fireworks is booming, with some dealers reporting 200% increases from the run-up to the 2019 holiday, according to Julie L. Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association.
Her industry had high hopes for 2020, with July Fourth falling on a Saturday. Then came the pandemic and its closures and cancellations, leaving fireworks retailers worried they wouldn’t be able to scratch out much of a sales season.
Those fears have gone up in smoke, though not necessarily in a way Heckman was comfortable with.
“Sales are off the hook right now. We’re seeing this anomaly in use,” she said. “What’s concerning to us is this usage in cities where consumer fireworks are not legal to use.”
Most states allow at least some types of consumer fireworks, making them difficult to contain in counties like Napa – or cities like New York – where they’re banned or restricted because people can drive a couple of hours away to buy them legally.
Officials in Oakland say they have received more complaints of illegal fireworks and reports of celebratory gunfire this year than is typical before the Fourth of July, with the city reporting at least five pyrotechnic-related fires since late May. In Denver, authorities seized up to 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks discovered during a traffic stop last week.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
