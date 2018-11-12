Many firefighters from the Bay Area, including Napa County, have responded to the destructive Camp Fire that continues to burn in Butte County.
"Every county along the coast from Monterey north to Del Norte has sent firefighters," said Mike Marcucci, assistant chief of operations for the East Bay Division of Cal Fire.
Napa County sent a strike team of five engines, including two from Napa County Fire, one from the City of Napa, one from St. Helena and one from the American Canyon Fire Protection District.
Strike teams made up of firefighters from cities and counties all over California have been sent to the fires, Marcucci said.
They've also come from beyond California borders; there's even a group of 200 firefighters leaving from Texas Monday for firefighting duty in Butte County. Also, more than 2,000 volunteer inmate firefighters, including 58 youth offenders, are battling wildfires throughout the state, according to the state Department of Corrections.