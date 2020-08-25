Napa County fires gain little ground overnight; smoke hangs over valley

The Hennessey Fire grew by only a small amount overnight as Cal Fire continues to gain containment in Napa County.

Cal Fire reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday that the fire which has encircled Lake Berryessa totaled 296,050 acres, a gain of 1,448 acres overnight. Starting by lightning strikes on Aug. 17, the fire is now 29% contained.

The Hennessey Fire is part of the larger LNU Lightning Complex in Napa and Sonoma counties that has consumed 352,913 acres, making it the third largest fire in California history. At over 360,000 acres, the SCU Lightning Complex fire is the second largest. Combined, they dwarf the Thomas fire, which at 281,893 acres shattered the records just three years ago.

Evacuations which have affected 17,000 Napa County residents were lifted in Atlas Peak, Soda Canyon and Monticello Road areas Monday afternoon, with the prospect of more reductions as firefighting progress is made.

Cal Fire cautioned that the fire is still capable of "extreme" behavior depending on terrain and weather conditions.

The National Weather Service predicted Tuesday that the weather over the next several days will benefit fire-stricken areas, with somewhat cooler temperatures and a marine layer of fog moving further inland at night.