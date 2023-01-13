Napa County forecast is no surprise: more rain

More rain is due this weekend, another flood watch begins Saturday, Lake Hennessey reservoir is spilling, potholes are popping up and a sunny day may finally be in sight — but not for several days.

California and Napa County have seen a streak of storms dating back until just after Christmas. As of Friday morning, about 6 inches of rain had fallen at Napa State Hospital since Jan. 1.

That makes this the wettest January there since 7.22 inches fell in 2019 and 13.28 inches fell in 2017. But, of course, this January has only hit the midway mark.

The weekend will be a familiar story, with Napa County under a flood watch. The National Weather Service said flooding in low-lying areas, on city streets and along creeks is possible.

As of Friday, the National Weather Service predicted the Napa River at Oak Knoll will reach 21 feet at 11 p.m. Saturday. That’s just on the bubble of when river levels are high enough to flow into the flood control bypass between the Oxbow district and downtown Napa.

“If it stays at this level, it probably won’t flow,” said Richard Thomasser of the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District. “It might get wet in there in certain areas.”

To flow, enough river water would have to top the weir at the eastern end to push all the way through the quarter-mile-long bypass, which otherwise serves as Oxbow Commons park.

The expected weekend storms wouldn’t be as much of a problem if dry weather had preceded them, National Weather Service meteorologist Brayden Murdock said. But of course, that’s not the case.

“You keep adding straws to the camel’s back,” he said.

The National Weather Service forecast as of Friday had a chance of rain for Napa into next Wednesday, though Tuesday could have sun. Murdock said the best chance for a sunny day appears to be next Friday, though that’s pretty far out for forecasting.

“I wouldn’t bet the whole house on it,” he said.

After that, computer models disagree if another rain system will hit, he said.

Despite all the rain so far this month, the total at Napa State Hospital would have to more than double to set the January record. National Weather Service records dating back to 1893 put the high water mark at 15.12 inches in 1916.

The storms have been enough to fill Lake Hennessey reservoir, a key water source for the city of Napa. Water began tumbling down the spillway at Conn Creek Dam in the mountains east of Rutherford on Monday.

City Deputy Utilities Director Joy Eldredge wants the reservoir to keep filling and spilling. That hasn’t happened in a couple of years, leading to warmer water and algae growth that can affect water taste.

“A good flush through the reservoir is healthy,” Eldredge said.

On the downside, the storms have opened up significant potholes in roads. These potholes can be hard to see when filled with water, though hard to ignore because of the jolt they deliver to a car that hits one.

City of Napa Public Works Director Julie Lucido said ponding water and saturated soils are damaging streets. The public works paving crew for several weeks has spent about half of the shifts patching potholes and the other half working on drainage issues.

"The team has applied about 2½ tons of asphalt patch material per day and we’re estimating close to 1,000 potholes have been patched since Christmas," Lucido said.

City of Napa residents can go to https://bit.ly/3IIIf5d to report potholes and other road problems within that city.

Rural roads outside of cities are also taking a beating.

“Rain causes potholes,” county Public Works Director Steven Lederer said. “Along with everything else, roads crews are out filing them on a regular basis.”

People can report potholes in the rural county outside of cities at https://bit.ly/3vZnURB or 707-944-0196.

The rains have caused more serious damage to rural roads at three locations. This is beyond the dozens of cases of downed trees, rocks in the roads and small slides. Lederer updated the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Dry Creek Road near Wall Road slipped, opening up a large crack in the pavement, though the road remained open. This section of Dry Creek Road is part of the Oakville Grade-Dry Creek Road-Trinity Road link between the Napa and Sonoma valleys.

“We may be able to recover it simply by digging out that area and buttressing it with rocks,” Lederer said. “But we won’t know until the geotech is done as to whether a more significant dig-out-and-retaining wall solution is needed.”

Mount Veeder Road has a large crack in the pavement, though the road remained open. There is some undermining from the base. Lederer said it remains to be seen how significant of a repair is needed.

“We just paved Mount Veeder,” Supervisor Ryan Gregory said. “We were finished. And then here we go again.”

A location on Old Lawley Toll Road near Calistoga has seen slippage. Lederer said repairs will take some time, because significant engineering and construction is needed.

