Napa County forecasts more COVID-19 and flu hospitalizations, urges precautions

Napa County health authorities are urging residents to take precautions against COVID-19 and the flu, citing a forecast that both diseases will increase local hospital trips into the new year.

Recent wastewater testing indicates an increase in coronavirus and influenza levels, pointing to more hospitalizations in December and January, according to the county’s public health officer Dr. Karen Relucio. In addition, local emergency departments and outpatient practices are seeing more juvenile and senior patients with respiratory illnesses, she said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“It is predicted that California may see hospitalization levels that are similar to the COVID-19 Delta variant peak in fall 2021,” said Relucio.

COVID-19 and flu levels are rising as the number of child hospitalizations has reached record levels, taxing an already stretched health care system, Relucio added. Napa County does not have any pediatric hospital beds and depends on transferring younger patients to children’s hospitals in larger cities, where some hospitals face staffing shortages or are setting up parking-lot tents to add capacity.

Napa County residents are asked to help prevent viral spread during the holiday season by receiving vaccines or boosters against COVID-19 and the flu, staying home and testing when sick, wearing a mask, washing hands, and covering sneezes and coughs. Residents can avoid severe disease by seeking early antiviral medication against the flu or COVID-19.

Despite the health recommendations, Napa County has not imposed new COVID-related restrictions and does not expect to declare an emergency, according to the statement.

For more information, visit countyofnapa.org/2739/Coronavirus-COVID-19

Napa County made its declaration as California health officials said a wave of flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus infections among children is currently outpacing the state's supply of pediatric hospital beds.

About 40% of pediatric children’s intensive-care unit beds are normally open statewide, but that figure is down to roughly 20% and as low as the teens in some parts of the state.

Respiratory viruses are also affecting older adults in large numbers, according to state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

"These (infection) curves are getting steeper each week around flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses," Ghaly said Tuesday. "Taken separately, these infections are manageable, but when all come together, the difficulty posed to the system is pretty extreme and we're seeing that now."

Ghaly noted that indoor gatherings during the holiday season are likely to drive respiratory virus-related hospitalizations even higher into the early weeks of 2023.

Roughly 6,000 people are currently hospitalized statewide with the coronavirus or flu. That number is expected to climb as high as 10,000 by the end of 2022 or early January, according to Ghaly.

"We're clearly preparing for that increase, but there is part of me that's always hopeful that the effect of people seeing what's going on around them and understanding that they can do something very meaningful today to gather safely with members of their family," he said.

While there is not currently a vaccine for RSV – which causes infections in the respiratory tract – the use of a well-fitting mask when indoors can help reduce its spread as well as the spread of COVID-19, the flu and other respiratory viruses.

As of Dec. 1, some 72.4% of Californians had completed their initial COVID-19 vaccine series. Nearly 20% have received the updated booster vaccine, which protects against the initial viral variant and two strains of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Information about limiting public health risks during the holiday season can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/holidays.

With reports from Napa Valley Register city editor Howard Yune and Bay City News Foundation reporter Eli Walsh.