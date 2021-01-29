Napa County foreclosures fall in 2020

The number of Napa County residents faced with losing their homes to foreclosure fell to record lows in 2020, according to Napa County assessor data.
Only eight homes were lost to foreclosure in 2020, compared to 23 in 2019 and 27 in 2018. To compare, at the height of the recession in 2008, 749 Napa County homes were lost to foreclosure.
Napa Valley real estate expert Logan Songer of Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley isn’t surprised.
“The housing market has been one of the silver linings of this pandemic,” he said.
There could be two factors at play, said Songer.
One, a statewide eviction and foreclosure moratorium meant to protect Californians impacted by COVID-19.
Two, after years of steadily appreciating home values, “many people have more equity than they’ve ever had” in their homes and are less at risk of foreclosure.
In addition, today’s homeowners were approved for loans using more stringent underwriting standards than during the Great Recession, which caused a tsunami of foreclosures, said Songer.
For those that do have to sell due to foreclosure, the buyers are out there, he said.
With inventory down, “in many cases we're seeing properties sell quickly.”
Anna Harris of Coldwell Banker Realty in Sonoma has a listing for a Napa home that was foreclosed on in 2020. Located at 723 Montgomery St., the home was listed on Jan. 15 for $469,000. Harris said the home is already in contract with an all-cash buyer.
The moratorium “just shut everything down” when it came to foreclosures said Harris. Once it ends, she expects to see more bank-owned homes coming onto the market in 2021. However, "I don’t think we’re going to see much change in pricing.”
Economist and Sonoma State professor Robert Eyler, said the decline in foreclosures is absolutely good news.
“But take it with a grain of salt,” he said. “It came with an enormous amount of relief that wouldn’t have been there but for COVID-19,” said Eyler. For example, residents received stimulus payments, some were granted deferments in paying their mortgages, and some benefited from the statewide eviction and foreclosure moratoriums.
On Jan. 21, the foreclosure moratorium for single-family mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration was extended until the end of March. On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an extension of the eviction moratorium until June.
In addition, per capita income for Napans has risen over the past 12 to 15 years, said Eyler. “Your ability to stay in your home … is easier if your income is higher.” You don’t have as many people in Napa living “close to the edge or close to foreclosing.”
What about 2021 and after?
Most economists are not predicting a big housing downturn, said Eyler. “We feel like the measures taken in 2020 support people staying in their homes.”
Additional stimulus payments, the continued moratorium, deferred payments and lower interest rates “should keep foreclosures relatively stable, which is very good.”
If some of those measures fade away, the number of foreclosures could go up, he said.
Larry Frattini, an escrow officer with Placer Title Company, said he was a bit surprised at the decline in foreclosures. He’s been wondering if there will be a rise in foreclosures on commercial properties.
“There’s a lot of people not paying rent on their offices,” the escrow officer said.
He’s hearing conflicting reports. 2021 could be a strong year for real estate or there could be a wave of foreclosures and evictions after moratoriums end.
“We’re going to find out what happens when the moratorium ends,” Frattini said.
