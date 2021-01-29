Napa County foreclosures fall in 2020

Anna Harris of Coldwell Banker Realty in Sonoma has a listing for a Napa home that was foreclosed on in 2020. Located at 723 Montgomery St., the home was listed on Jan. 15 for $469,000. Harris said the home is already in contract with an all-cash buyer.

The moratorium “just shut everything down” when it came to foreclosures said Harris. Once it ends, she expects to see more bank-owned homes coming onto the market in 2021. However, "I don’t think we’re going to see much change in pricing.”

Economist and Sonoma State professor Robert Eyler, said the decline in foreclosures is absolutely good news.

“But take it with a grain of salt,” he said. “It came with an enormous amount of relief that wouldn’t have been there but for COVID-19,” said Eyler. For example, residents received stimulus payments, some were granted deferments in paying their mortgages, and some benefited from the statewide eviction and foreclosure moratoriums.

On Jan. 21, the foreclosure moratorium for single-family mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration was extended until the end of March. On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an extension of the eviction moratorium until June.