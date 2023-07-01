Celebrations of America's birthday will return to the Napa Valley on Tuesday, when local cities will stage parades, festivals and fireworks displays to mark the Fourth of July.

Each of the county’s five cities will stage a day of festivities, with Napa, St. Helena and American Canyon hosting fireworks shows to mark the United States' 247th birthday.

Calistoga and Yountville will host parties in their city parks, and Independence Day also marks the return of a Calistoga parade the town has presented for more than a century. Napa, St. Helena and American Canyon have organized similar events, including parades and live music.

Napa

Rotary Club of Napa Sunrise will continue a parade tradition it started in 2009, and invites townsfolk to gather along Second and Third streets starting at 10 a.m. July Fourth for its annual 4th of July Parade. The event will include parade floats, marching bands, a procession of colors and an LGBTQ contingent as a coda to Napa’s Pride Month celebrations in June.

Following the parade, the city of Napa will present a free Fourth of July celebration at the Oxbow Commons off McKinstry Street from 3 to 8 p.m. A community concert with performances by La Gente SF, Papa Joe and the New Deal, Notorious, and Salute to America will take place on the Oxbow RiverStage. There will be a Kids Zone with inflatables, carnival games, and magic shows, according to the Visit Napa Valley website. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

Around 9:15 p.m., a fireworks show organized by the producers of BottleRock Napa Valley and the Napa Valley Expo will begin, replacing a pyrotechnics display staged by the city of Napa.

The city-run show was canceled May 19, with City Manager Steve Potter citing concerns over fire and environmental safety and the disruptive noise of fireworks for some residents and pets. Officials with the state-owned Expo on Thursday announced a replacement fireworks display.

There will be no fireworks viewing areas at the Expo's Third Street fairground. Suggested viewing locals are downtown and along the Riverfront.

American Canyon

American Canyon festivities on the Fourth of July begin with a 3 p.m. parade on Elliott Drive from American Canyon Road to Amarillo Drive. Afterward, starting at 4 p.m., spectators can head to Community Park II at the corner of Donaldson and Benton ways for a community festival with celebratory music, free activities for all ages and a contingent of local food vendors.

The city's fireworks show will begin around dusk, at about 8:40 p.m.

Yountville

Yountville will stage its July Fourth celebration at Veterans Memorial Park from 4 to 7 p.m. The event will be headlined by Big Blu Soul Revue Band and also feature as Independence Day-themed music. Food trucks and family-oriented activities also will be on hand.

St. Helena

St. Helena's Independence Day celebrations kick off at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Meily Park at Pope Street and Mariposa Lane for the Red, White and Blue Bike Parade, with attendees pedaling their way to Lyman Park, 1498 Main St. Families are encouraged to attend and to decorate whatever small-wheeled vehicles they prefer: bicycles, tricycles or wagons. The Saint Helena Community Band will perform at Lyman Park at 5 p.m., cycling through its repertoire of classic and patriotic songs.

The Community Festival will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Crane Park, 360 S. Crane Ave., and will host local food trucks, live music, rock-climbing walls and bouncy castles for children, among other family activities.

City-sponsored fireworks will return for the first time since 2019, with the display beginning at 9:15 p.m. at Crane Park.

St. Helena Fire Chief John Sorensen said his department “has been in contact with the professional fireworks operator to ensure the safety of this year’s fireworks show” and that public shows are safer for the community since they help discourage the use of illegal fireworks. This year’s fireworks will be done by Devastating Pyrotechnics LLC.

Calistoga

Calistoga will host its 4th of July Parade from 11 a.m. to noon. This year's parade, titled "American Icons," begins on Cedar Street and turns left on Lincoln Avenue and left on Fair Way before ending at North Oak Street. Watch as floats, dancers, horses and more demonstrate their patriotic creativity.

The city's Star Spangled Social will begin at 2 p.m. at Pioneer Park, at Spring and Cedar streets. Enjoy face painting and a wide range of family friendly activities, or visit the “Celebrate!” bar for craft beer and boutique wines. Guests can bring their own picnics or visit local vendors and food trucks at the event. The local Maker’s Market will be present with arts and crafts until 8 p.m., while the live performances will run until 10 p.m.

Musical acts will include Allways Elvis, Elaine Jennings, Sol Horizon and Marshall House Project. The holiday night will conclude with a laser light show courtesy of ELS Lasers.

With reports from St. Helena Star editor Jesse Duarte and Napa Valley Register city editor Howard Yune.