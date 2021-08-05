Napa County fundraising races underway for election 2022

Napa County elections are a little less than a year away and fundraising is in full gear, with two candidates already having raised in the range of $100,000.

Among the offices on the June 7, 2022 ballot are two county Board of Supervisors seats and Sheriff-Coroner. Incumbent Supervisors Diane Dillon and Brad Wagenknecht have announced they are not running.

Much is at stake with the Board of Supervisors races. The board, among other things, sets growth policies for Napa County’s world-famous wine country and debates continue over how many remote wineries, hillside vineyards and tourists are desirable.

The races aren’t necessarily set yet. There is still time for others to declare their candidacies, until March 11 in races with incumbents and March 16 in races with no incumbents.

Candidates recently filed their campaign finance forms for the period from Jan. 1 through June 30. Here is what they reported in papers on file with the county Registrar of Voters:

Board of Supervisors District 1

This district covers the southwest part of the county and includes much of the central and western city of Napa, including Browns Valley, as well as the Carneros region. Wagenknecht has held the seat since 1999.