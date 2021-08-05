 Skip to main content
Napa County fundraising races underway for election 2022
alert top story
Election 2022

Napa County fundraising races underway for election 2022

campaign finance
Joaquin Corbalan, Dreamstime.com

Napa County elections are a little less than a year away and fundraising is in full gear, with two candidates already having raised in the range of $100,000.

Among the offices on the June 7, 2022 ballot are two county Board of Supervisors seats and Sheriff-Coroner. Incumbent Supervisors Diane Dillon and Brad Wagenknecht have announced they are not running.

Much is at stake with the Board of Supervisors races. The board, among other things, sets growth policies for Napa County’s world-famous wine country and debates continue over how many remote wineries, hillside vineyards and tourists are desirable.

The races aren’t necessarily set yet. There is still time for others to declare their candidacies, until March 11 in races with incumbents and March 16 in races with no incumbents.

Candidates recently filed their campaign finance forms for the period from Jan. 1 through June 30. Here is what they reported in papers on file with the county Registrar of Voters:

Board of Supervisors District 1

This district covers the southwest part of the county and includes much of the central and western city of Napa, including Browns Valley, as well as the Carneros region. Wagenknecht has held the seat since 1999.

Running in this race so far are three candidates: Napa County Planning Commissioner and First 5 Napa County Executive Director Joelle Gallagher, Saintsbury Winery co-founder and former Planning Commissioner David Graves and attorney and real estate broker Suzanne Truchard.

• Gallagher raised $66,225. She loaned her campaign $2,000. Donations included $4,900 apiece from grape grower Andy Beckstoffer, Pete Richmond of Silverado Farming Co., Robert Massaro of Healthy Building Management Group and Heather Phillips of Phillips Family Farming; $100 from present District 1 Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht.

• Graves raised $18,299. Donations included $2,000 from attorney Geoffrey Smith; $1,500 from Silverado Partners, LLC; $1,000 apiece from Silver Oak Wine Cellars and Renteria Vineyard Management.

• Truchard raised $101,690. Donations included $5,000 apiece from Suzanne Truchard and Anthony Truchard of Truchard Vineyards and $4,900 apiece from vintner William Keever, Irving Smokler, Castello di Amorosa, V Sattui Winery, Carneros Vintners Inc., Lodi Vintners Inc. and John Truchard of John Anthony Wine & Spirits, LLC.

Board of Supervisors District 3

This district includes Calistoga, St. Helena, Yountville and a portion of the northeast city of Napa — the heart of Napa Valley — and extends east past Lake Berryessa. Dillon has held the seat since 2003.

Running in this race so far are six candidates: St. Helena Council member Anna Chouteau, County Planning Commissioner Anne Cottrell, Napa Valley College Trustee Ines DeLuna, Yountville Mayor John Dunbar, farmer Lucio Perez, and Napa Valley College Trustee Rafael Rios III.

• Chouteau raised $30,755. Donors included $2,000 from Chris Chouteau, $1,500 apiece from Johanna O’Kelley and E. Theodosia Prevost, as well as a $4,303 non-monetary donation of catering/rentals from Kathryn Hall of Hall Wines.

• Cottrell raised $97,432. Donations included $4,900 apiece from Cottrell, Dana Johnson, Stephanie Gamble, Launce Gamble, Clif Bar co-founder Gary Erickson, Clif Bar co-founder Kit Crawford, Phillips Family Farming and Ann Grace of Grace Family Vineyard.

• DeLuna raised no money.

• Dunbar raised $61,364. Donations included $4,900 apiece from Antonio Castellucci, winemaker Benoit Touquette, Castello di Amorosa, David Jacquin Jr., Latitude 38 Entertainment, Scott Becker, Pound Management, V Sattui Winery and William and Olga Keever.

• Perez raised $17,510. Donations included $4,900 from Julie Dickson,  $2,000 from the Lois Ann Battuello Revocable Trust and $1,000 from grape grower Joyce Black Sears.

• Rios raised $23,150. Donations included $4,900 apiece from Rios Farming Co., Inc., vintner Charles Wagner, grape grower Phillip Lamoreaux and Renteria Vineyard Management, LLC.

Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff-Coroner is a countywide office. Sheriff John Robertson recently retired. Running for office so far are the Board of Supervisors-appointed Sheriff Oscar Ortiz and former Undersheriff Jon Crawford.

• Crawford raised $22,365. Donations included $4,900 from Andy Amador of MadoroM Vineyards; $1,000 each from Jan Donovan, Cynthia Turnbow, Todd Walker and Tom and Kristi Carey, $100 from former Napa Mayor Jill Techel, $150 from Yountville Town Councilperson Kerri Dorman.

• Ortiz raised $35,850. Donations included $4,900 each from Chuck Wagner of Caymus Vineyards, winemaker Jennifer Wagner and John Truchard; $2,500 from John Robertson for Sheriff; $3,000 from Brad Shafer and $2,000 from National Auto Association.

Other county offices on the ballot are district attorney, assessor-recorder-county clerk, auditor-controller and treasurer-tax collector.

Tags

