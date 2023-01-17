Napa County gets breather to take stock of storms

A series of atmospheric river storms that have pounded Napa County since late December is passing, leaving full reservoirs for local cities and a soggy landscape.

True, the National Weather Service as of Tuesday predicted more rain on Wednesday afternoon and night. But that should be more like an atmospheric trickle, bringing a few tenths of an inch of rain at most.

After that, the forecast is for mostly sunny days at least into early next week. High temperatures are to reach the mid-to-high 50s.

That leaves time to ponder what January storms that dumped 9.4 inches near the city of Napa did – and did not – do for Napa County.

January storms boosted the rain year total at Napa State Hospital to more than 20 inches, and that’s a lot.

The rain year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. The average annual total at the hospital since 1920 is about 25 inches. Given February and March alone usually bring a total of 8 inches or so, reaching and likely topping a normal season is a sure thing, right?

Wrong. One only has to look to the previous 2021-22 rain season for an example. Napa entered January with more than 17 inches for the rain year. January, February and March brought barely any moisture, dashing hopes for busting the drought.

This year will be a drought-buster ... maybe?

The U.S. Drought Monitor released its last map on Thursday. That map shows Napa County had gone from “severe drought” to “moderate drought.”

More rain has fallen since that map was made and much of the rainy season remains. The next steps down for Napa County would be “abnormally dry” and then normal status.

Napa is unlikely to set a January rain record.

The 9.4 inches of rain that had fallen at Napa State Hospital during January as of Tuesday are impressive, but no record-breaker.

The weather service provided rainfall statistics for January at Napa State dating back to 1893. They show 15.12 inches fell in 1916, 15.04 inches in 1909, 13.77 inches in 1970 and 13.28 in 2017.

Of course, this January hasn’t ended. But the weather service saw no immediate follow-up on the horizon to the big storms, only Wednesday’s small storm.

Eleanor Dhuyvetter, a meteorologist for the agency, forecast that an upper-level, storm-blocking ridge will become a dominant feature.

“I’m seeing just some of our latest runs that go out until the end of next week,” she said Tuesday. “Really, we still have that ridge in place keeping the nice, drier air around the area.”

Beyond January, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center map for February, March and April shows Napa County as having equal chances for high or low rainfall.

“Nothing says we’ll be super-dry or super-wet either,” Dhuyvetter said.

Local reservoirs serving local cities are full ...

Lake Hennessey and Milliken Reservoir serving the city of Napa, Bell Canyon Reservoir serving St. Helena, Kimball Reservoir serving Calistoga and Rector Reservoir serving Yountville have spilled.

... but Lake Berryessa reservoir in eastern Napa County is not.

Lake Berryessa is about 30 feet below its "glory hole" spillway and 65% full.

Unlike smaller reservoirs, this massive federal reservoir isn’t given to sudden, dramatic water level shifts. A Solano County water official said it is slow to fill because it is a large reservoir in proportion to its watershed.

Lake Berryessa provides city and agricultural water to Solano County. For Napa County, the lake is mainly a recreational area draw.

Peter Kilkus is a long-time Berryessa resident and publisher of The Lake Berryessa News. While a full lake by this summer is a long shot, Kilkus noted there is historical precedent. In 2017, water levels rose 40 feet in three months.

“I seriously never expected to go over in 2017,” Kilkus said.

Whatever happens, Berryessa will be fine for recreation, he added. “Even though it’s 30 feet down, all the launch ramps are open again,” said Kilkus.

Napa weathered the storms better than some places.

News reports showed images from other counties where water surged into homes. Parts of West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz County fell into the ocean. Montecito residents in Santa Barbara County were told to evacuate for fear of mudslides.

Meanwhile, Napa County dodged the type of storm-related damage that has dominated the national news. Homes and businesses in entire neighborhoods didn't flood, as happened in January 2006. Road failures were less spectacular than in 2017.

Still, the county was far from unscathed. Rocks blocked roads, a treasured 275-year-old oak at V. Sattui Winery near St. Helena fell and Yountville streets flooded. A section of Dry Creek Road along the link between the Napa and Sonoma valleys cracked. Such major roads as Highway 29 near American Canyon and the Silverado Trail experienced closures.

And President Biden included Napa County among the 17 California counties in his emergency declaration for the storms.

