Napa County will receive $1.7 million from the state to expand a pretrial program that expedites the release of certain arrestees without paying bail, as long as a judge and probation officer believe it's safe to do so.
In total, 16 counties were selected by the Judicial Council of California to receive a total of $75 million for pretrial programs over the next two years. Most of the state's trial courts applied, according to a Judicial Council press release.
Since 2011, the county's Probation Department has screened all people booked into jail – except those who have been arrested on suspicion of certain crimes, such as domestic violence or murder — and conducted a risk assessment interview to predict a person's likelihood of skipping their court date or reoffending before they can see a judge. The probation officer can recommend that the person be released, but a judge has the final say.
The problem, as the county sees it, is that they only have enough staff to conduct the risk assessment interviews on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. That delay could be long enough to make some lose their job, said Amanda Gibbs, assistant chief probation officer.
The new funding would allow the Probation Department to interview arrestees every day and at undetermined night hours, too, she said.
The Probation Department wants to ensure that they have the ability to get the right people back to their jobs and families, "safely making sure they're going to be productive members of our society," Gibbs said.
The department will work with Napa County Superior Court to ensure judicial officers are able to review probation officers' recommendations and release arrestees. Per the requirements of receiving funding, they will also work together to share data and ensure that people who are being released from jail are not harming victims or the public, she said.
The state has placed a great emphasis on monitoring and following up to ensure the funding is being used properly, said Bob Fleshman, court executive officer of the Napa County Superior Court.
"The funding will allow the county to build upon its already successful program that's been in place since 2011," he said.