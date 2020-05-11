Napa County gets mixed grades in air pollution report due to wildfire smoke

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Napa County’s latest American Lung Association pollution grades are B for smog and F for particle pollution, with the potential for air improvement.

Bay Area smog levels are falling along with traffic as a result of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. In addition, wildfire smoke in recent years has masked an overall trend of particle pollution progress, regional air district officials said.

All of that means Napa County's grades in future American Lung Association State of the Air reports could be higher.

The association arrives at grades by crunching data into a rolling, three-year average. The most recent report looks at every county in the United States from 2016 to 2018.

“Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of air pollution on lung health is of heightened concern,” the report said.

Napa County received a B for ground-level ozone, or smog. It had a mere two days over three years of having unhealthy air for sensitive populations and no days with stronger health warnings. But the association gives A’s only to counties with no unhealthy days whatsoever.