Napa County girds for peak of fire season

Napa County is bracing for the peak of a 2022 wildfire season that as of Thursday has fortunately been most memorable for what hasn’t happened — a megafire.

Many recent mornings have been foggy or gray in the south county, showing a marine influence. Even record-breaking heat in early September came without scorching winds that mean red-flag fire weather.

“We’ve been very fortunate with the weather,” Deputy Fire Chief Jason Martin said.

One nervous moment came on May 31 when the Old Fire broke out in mountains east of the city of Napa, spewing a big cloud of smoke into the sky. But firefighters contained it to 530 acres with no damage to rural homes.

Martin described the fire season so far as being “fairly mild,” though he also noted that it is just October and the county is entering its driest period.

Can the county’s luck hold out? The National Weather Service on Thursday said there are hints that north winds could develop in the Bay Area next mid-week — north winds can increase fire danger — but that it’s too soon to say for certain. Even so, no heat wave is predicted.

Cal Fire, Napa County and local groups have taken steps to prepare for the worst they hope won’t happen.

Martin told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that Cal Fire has regional resources back from the Mosquito Fire in El Dorado and Placer counties. It has available 31 engines, six bulldozers and four hand crews.

In addition, Cal Fire extended contracts that base a water-dropping helicopter at Napa County Airport and one at Sonoma County Airport for an additional 30 days, until Oct. 28, he said.

Other work has been done to slow any big wildfire that might break out.

The county has completed 2,388 inspections to help rural property owners comply with defensible space laws, making certain that vegetation is cleared and reduced within 100 feet of structures. That compares to 1,900 checks last year.

Christopher Thompson of the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation said 33 projects across 200 acres have been completed so far in 2022. Eleven projects are underway, nine will likely be finished by year's end and 16 are in final design.

Napa Firewise deployed $1.3 million in donations from the 2021 Bill Dodd Holiday Party to increase wildfire safety and improve evacuation routes in 17 Fire Safe Council neighborhoods throughout the county, Thompson said.

Martin called attention to the Angwin area. He called a fuel break completed in August in the Pacific Union College forest an example of a “large, well-thought-out and planned project.”

Other fuel reduction work is being done in the Angwin area at Linda Falls Terrace and at the college. It’s a coordinated effort to achieve maximum protection for the area, he said.

Martin talked about partnerships with the wine industry. Fire officials consulted with Chappellet winery at Pritchard Hill near Lake Hennessey, and he recently went to see the shaded fuel breaks and other results.

“It’s amazing what is happening,” he told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. “We want to continue to do this.”

Supervisor Diane Dillon mentioned another aspect: the efforts of individual landowners.

“There are many, many property owners who can afford to do this work and help their neighbors do it and that’s what’s happening up on Pritchard Hill,” she said. “There are hundreds of people who don’t have the resources to even begin to do that.”

Napa County is looking for a solution. The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday agreed to seek a $50 million Federal Emergency Management Agency grant through the state for fire prevention. The county would provide a $15 million match over three years.

“If we can use (that money) to help those folks who can’t otherwise provide that defensible space around their homes, that will really be a game-changer,” Dillon said.

In addition, the county has applied for a $48.8 million hazard mitigation grant from FEMA. Among other things, money could be used for fuel reduction projects where wildlands meet communities.

The county for the grant would commit $4.8 million from the general fund, in-kind labor and other sources. It should learn next year if it will receive the grant, county officials said.

On another front, more than 600 green reflective address signs are being installed at homes in the Calistoga area. The goal is to help firefighters and first responders more easily find rural properties during wildfires and other emergencies.

That project came about from a partnership of Napa Firewise, Calistoga Fire Safe Council, Diamond Mountain Fire Safe Council and Bank of the West. Thirty-two Bank of the West employees installed 228 signs in a single day.

People can add information stickers to the signs telling firefighters if water is available on the property and if fire trucks have room to turn around.

The effort, called Reflect to Protect, won praise from Supervisor Dillon. Six hundred of 2,400 households in the Calistoga area signed up to have the signs, she said.

"It's a fabulous success," Dillon said.

Thompson, in a press release, described what can happen without reflective address signs.

He is a volunteer firefighter at Deer Park northeast of St. Helena and his unit got a 2 a.m. call for a person suffering a possible heart attack. Emergency responders had to search unmarked rural homes on dark, winding driveways before they finally found and saved the person.

"Speaking as a firefighter, if we can't find you, we can't help you," he said.