Napa County gives split decision in Bremer winery stream case

Gilbreth said he thought opponents have pounded on the Bremers and at one point mentioned the name of Angwin resident Mike Hackett. Hackett, who attended the hearing, objected to what he thought was a questioning of his motives.

Hackett described the issue as being simple – people need to obtain permits to build and can’t build near the public trust that is the stream, with its fish and aquatic life.

“Am I angry? Yes, I’m very angry,” Hackett told commissioners. “I am hurt, because I’m just doing this for all of us, for the public trust, for our good. That’s it.”

Gilbreth said he was sorry Hackett felt under attack.

“But there’s no place in the rule of law for someone to say that, ‘I own that land that someone else owns, and I am so passionate about it and I am so angry about it that I won’t produce any science whatsoever to support my position that there’s any harm. I will just cloak myself in self-righteousness and say, I’m a good man,’” Gilbreth said.

That prompted Whitmer to ask that the personal comments stop.