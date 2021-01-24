Napa County gives Wheeler Farms winery timely approvals

While the application asked for more wine production, it had no winery expansion or remodeling requests. The winery can make more wine with the existing facility.

“We hope you will give that (increase) some serious consideration, as it’s a very important economic impact to us,” Bart Araujo told commissioners.

He talked about vineyards that will provide grapes for extra production. He also noted wineries that were destroyed or sustained damage in last year's wildfires need wine-making facilities.

“These are our friends in Napa,” he said.

The Planning Commission spent little time discussing the requests before granting approval by unanimous vote.

“Last year was devastating and I wish you luck in 2021, and I’m glad we can help you move forward and be successful,” Mazotti told the Araujos.

Part of the Wheeler Farms requests involved correcting violations. The county allowed wineries with violations to try to remedy the situation without penalty if they stepped forward by March 29, 2019.