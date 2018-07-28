Water packaged in single-use plastic bottles left a bad taste in the mouths of Napa County supervisors.
The Board of Supervisors has voted to restrict county government from buying bottled water in most cases. Among the exceptions is for emergency crews, such as thirsty firefighters at the scenes of fires.
But county officials at meetings gulping bottled water amid fiery discussions? That’s a thing of the past as of Sept. 1, when the new policy takes effect.
“It just means having cups and water in a pitcher,” Napa County Board of Supervisors Chair Brad Wagenknecht said.
Bottled water requires fossil fuels for manufacturing, packaging and transportation. It creates the need for additional landfill space and added costs for recycling, the newly passed county resolution said.
Plus, the International Bottled Water Association says the average wholesale price per gallon of domestic, non-sparkling bottled water was $1.11 in 2016. That compares to the price of .006 cents per gallon for tap water, the resolution said.
“From a cost standpoint, municipal water is the way to go,” county Environmental Resource Specialist Deborah Elliott told supervisors.
But not everyone thinks the county is setting an example that the public should follow. When contacted by the Napa Valley Register, the International Bottled Water Association defended the use of bottled water.
Napa County’s restrictions would prevent county employees from having access to the healthiest packaged beverage, the organization replied in an email. Bottled water has the lowest environmental footprint of any packaged beverage, it said.
“Encouraging the consumption of water, and increasing its availability in all formats, including bottled water, is a smart and direct way to help Americans make healthier beverage choices,” the email said.
County officials didn’t say how much bottled water the county purchases annually. But Elliott tried to put bottled water use in context for the county as a whole, both public and private sectors.
Napa Recycling & Waste Services estimates it collects six million single-use plastic water bottles annually for recycling. California estimates a 75-percent recycling rate for the bottles statewide. That means another 2 million Napa County water bottles are probably going to the landfill each year, Elliott said.
Plastic water bottles can also end up as litter in local waterways. Each September, local groups hold Napa County’s version of Coastal Cleanup Day and categorize the trash picked by volunteers.
Volunteer last year collected 19,743 items. Of those , 1,179 – 6 percent – were plastic bottles of some type, whether for bottled water or other beverages.
The International Bottled Water Association encourages recycling. Making new bottles from recycled bottles uses 84 percent less energy than starting from scratch, it said.
“By always recycling your empty bottled waters containers, people are doing their part in helping to keep plastic out of landfills and the natural environment,” the organization said in its email.
Elliott co-chairs the county sustainability council, which has representatives from various county departments. The council came up with the bottled water restriction proposal.
“This is a great idea,” county Executive Officer Minh Tran told supervisors on July 10. “This has been taking place in the county building here for a while now. This is a no-brainer to me. It saves money and it saves the environment.”
San Francisco barred the purchase of bottled water by city departments with city funds in 2007. The city in 2014 restricted the sale or distribution of drinking water in single-use plastic bottles of 21 ounces or less on city property, a county report said.