Napa County wants you to know what its 19 departments and 1,400 employees did in 2018, from disaster recovery to District Attorney’s Office prosecutions.
The county Board of Supervisors at their Tuesday meeting heard about and read from the Napa County Annual Report. Supervisors will try to get the six-page production with text, photos and graphics into the hands of residents.
Napa County in March will send the report out in a local magazine delivered to 36,000 homes and businesses. County officials plan to take their show on the road, going to such places as service clubs to deliver their presentation.
“It’s part of telling our story,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Ryan Gregory said.
The county tells an upbeat story about itself, though such challenges as high housing costs and bouncing back from the 2017 floods and 2017 fires creep in.
Part of the annual report is statistics. Napa County has 141,294 residents, the median age is 40.8 years old, the median income is $83,881 and the median new home costs $725,000.
Here’s a stat that the county wants to highlight – its agricultural preserve established in 1968 has 32,000 acres from the city of Napa to Calistoga and not one acre has been lost to urban development.
But challenges threaten that streak. Gregory talked about being creative to preserve farmland while cooperating with a state push to build more homes. California assigns housing growth numbers to the unincorporated county, as it does all counties and cities.
“We’re a little more unique,” Gregory said. “The county is not in the business of building housing. Yet we’re asked to do our part by the state of California.”
A bill introduced by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, would allow the county and city of Napa to share housing credits on the Napa Pipe project, Gregory said. This private development would bring up to 945 dwellings to a former industrial area along the Napa River near the Grape Crusher statue.
Should the legislation pass, Napa Pipe building could begin in the next year or so, he said.
Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza talked about such infrastructure issues as pothole repair. The county will have $50 million in Measure T local sales tax money and Senate Bill 1 state tax money to spend over the next five years on roads, he said,
County roads in the unincorporated area outside of cities have a 51 road pavement rating on a scale of one-to-100, with 100 being the best. The goal is to raise this to 70, Pedroza said.
Supervisor Diane Dillon discussed health and safety issues. She’s seen reports that one person out of 100 is an emergency first responder.
“To expect that one first responder to get to the other 99 of us – well, it’s just not possible,” Dillon said. “That’s why we all need to be prepared and plan ahead."
The county in 2018 did such things as tested a new phone emergency alert system, introduced new hi-lo sirens on Sheriff’s cars to warn people of emergencies and hosted fuel reduction workshops.
Supervisor Belia Ramos talked about open government efforts. She highlighted the strategic plan effort that in 2018 included several dozen meetings at various locations up and down the valley.
“We went out to you,” Ramos said. “We really left this building to become accessible. At the end of the day, that is what effective and open government is - to be accessible to hear you.”
Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht highlighted environmental issues. He described the new code compliance program that allows winery owners and other landowners with violations to voluntarily start remedying the situation by 2 p.m. March 29, or face penalties.
More than 650 homes were destroyed in the October 2017 fires. The county in 2018 issued 143 rebuilding permits and four certificates of occupancy.
“We look forward to more this year,” Wagenknecht said.
Go to https://bit.ly/2Dwam4k to see a version of the Napa County Annual Report without the photos and graphics.
Napa County is governed by five elected supervisors who oversee $428 million in taxpayers’ money going to a wide-ranging array of services. Land use and public safety in unincorporated areas, libraries, jails and such state-delegated tasks as health and social services delivery all fall under the county umbrella.