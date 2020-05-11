Napa County Grand Jury analyzes the city's plan for 3 years of rate hikes

Notice of protest could be hand delivered or mailed to city hall, however it didn’t include any Spanish language translation or information about how to access a Spanish language version. According to the Jury, they were told the next rate hike notification will include instructions written in Spanish.

Ultimately, the Grand Jury offered commendations to the department for its “efforts in exceeding the minimum Proposition 218 guidelines ….”

The investigation yielded two recommendations: One, the Utilities Department Director notify all customers where to locate detailed budget information by the end of the year, to be updated annually; Two, the Deputy Public Works Director explore new markets for the sale of recyclable materials to offset any future shortfall.

Miller says looking at alternative sources of revenues is something they’re doing “every day,” but ultimately they have little control. COVID-19 has made a tough environment even tougher, he says, in terms of prospects for recyclable materials sales, but the department’s committed to “creative” solutions to avoid additional price increases.