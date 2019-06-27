Grand Jury recommendations

-Hire an actuarial firm or assign a qualified member of city staff to generate a “professionally appropriate” Long-Range Financial Forecast.

-Prioritize payments for projects mandated by federal, state or local authorities (i.e. removal of Upper York Creek Dam and upgrades at Wastewater Treatment Plant).

-Adhere to the city’s Capital Improvement Plans.

-Considering hiring and contracting with a project manager to oversee complex projects.

-Implement the findings of an upcoming Water Rate study and adopt a tiered rate structure.

-Identify, review and renegotiate all water contracts with commercial and residential customers inside and outside city limits.

-Follow and seriously consider the findings in the upcoming Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) municipal services review.

-Reconsider the proposed City Hall project with an emphasis on possible use of the city’s existing real property assets.

-Allocate a percentage of the General Fund each year to unfunded pension liabilities and deferred maintenance costs.

-Calculate the effect of future hires on unfunded pension liabilities.

-Analyze the city’s legal expenditures and associated results.

-Develop and enhance communications to highlight financial issues.