Napa County grand jury needs members

People can apply to serve on the Napa County Civil Grand Jury for a term that begins in July 2022 and ends in June 2023.
The grand jury is responsible for investigating and reporting on the operations, accounts and records of local government officers and agencies. Grand jurors also have the power to investigate citizen complaints about local government, a Napa County Superior Court press release said.
Grand jurors receive compensation of $15 for each general meeting attended and any applicable mileage. The grand jury typically meets in Napa, when possible, and meets virtually by video as appropriate.
“The Napa County Civil Grand Jury represents a historic and fundamental component of our local government,” presiding Judge Cynthia Smith said in the press release. “Grand jurors perform a vital civic duty and are rewarded with the knowledge that their efforts make this community a better place to live through transparency and accountability.”
To be eligible for selection, a person must be at least 18 years of age, a United States citizen, and a resident of the County of Napa for at least one year prior to appointment.
Other requirements include: sufficient knowledge of the English language, possession of natural faculties, ordinary intelligence, sound judgment and good character; not currently serving as a trial juror; not discharged as a grand juror within one year prior to July 1, 2022 and never convicted of malfeasance in office or any felony or other high crime. Elected public officials are not eligible to serve, the press release said.
Those interested in applying for, or learning more about, the Napa County Civil Grand Jury can go to the grand jury’s webpage at http://www.napa.courts.ca.gov/general-info/grand-jury.
Call the Napa Superior Court Executive Office at 299-1110 with questions.
