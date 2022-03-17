Napa County grand jury query clarifies jail inquiry requirement

The 2017-18 Napa County grand jury has helped grand juries across the state get clarity on their duty to annually inquire into the conditions at public prisons.

As a result of a Napa County query, the State Attorney General’s Office recently concluded that “public prisons” includes "local detention facilities" such as county jails. This is a question has been debated in the grand jury community, the opinion said.

It apparently is a complex question. The 13-page Attorney General's opinion delves deep into a grand jury provision enacted by California in 1850.

But the requirement to “inquire” into jail conditions doesn’t mean grand juries have to investigate or write a report. They can fulfill the requirement by doing such things as touring the jail or interviewing the jail commander, the California Grand Jurors' Association said.

The matter is a bit technical, 2017-18 Napa County Grand Jury Foreperson Alan Charles Dell’Ario said. But the opinion that came about from Napa County’s query is precedent for all 58 California counties, he added.

