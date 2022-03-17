Napa County grand jury query clarifies jail inquiry requirement

The 2017-18 Napa County grand jury has helped grand juries across the state get clarity on their duty to annually inquire into the conditions at public prisons.
As a result of a Napa County query, the State Attorney General’s Office recently concluded that “public prisons” includes "local detention facilities" such as county jails. This is a question has been debated in the grand jury community, the opinion said.
It apparently is a complex question. The 13-page Attorney General's opinion delves deep into a grand jury provision enacted by California in 1850.
But the requirement to “inquire” into jail conditions doesn’t mean grand juries have to investigate or write a report. They can fulfill the requirement by doing such things as touring the jail or interviewing the jail commander, the California Grand Jurors' Association said.
The matter is a bit technical, 2017-18 Napa County Grand Jury Foreperson Alan Charles Dell’Ario said. But the opinion that came about from Napa County’s query is precedent for all 58 California counties, he added.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.