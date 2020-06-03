Napa County Grand Jury says local government can do more to promote 'granny flats'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa County Grand Jury recently wrapped up its probe into local efforts to promote accessory dwelling units as a tool to address the area’s ongoing housing crisis.

Though the Jury identified some attempts to streamline the planning, approval and building of ADUs, it concluded the process lacks the “clarity and simplicity” that might encourage an interested homeowner to undertake the project.

The Jury estimated that, with proper streamlining, up to 1,000 ADUs – small, self-contained living quarters located either adjacent to or on the grounds of single-family homes -- could be built across Napa County in the next five years.

Also known as “granny flats,” ADUs have been touted by officials as a way to introduce more affordable living options into an exorbitantly priced housing market with a dwindling stock of vacant units. The report estimates the median home price is $695,000 and the median rent is $2,439, price tags that prevent many young families and members of the workforce from living in Napa County.

However, the Jury said the addition of 1,000 new units wouldn’t necessarily address the pricing issue, adding they’d be “unlikely” to meet the affordable housing requirements set forth by the state, based on current building costs, interest rates and amortization periods.