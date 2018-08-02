Nineteen members of the community have been selected by the Napa County Superior Court to serve on the county's 2018-2019 grand jury.
The grand jury, which operates under the authority of the Napa Superior Court, investigates and reports on local government officers and agencies. Grand jurors also have the power to investigate citizen complaints about local government.
The foreperson of the grand jury is Kort van Bronkhorst of Napa. The other 18 grand jurors are Frederick Benson of Angwin; Kennedy Brooks and Lia Neveu Kison of Calistoga; James R. Austin, Gary J. Ettinger, Rob Feckner, Lauren Griffiths, Jill Hancock, David Rouatt, Gordon Sims, Tammy Smith, Michael Wallace, Paul Watts, and Yolanda Woods of Napa; and Arlene Corsetti, John W. Jaeger, Sharon James, and Stanley Press of St. Helena.
More information about the Grand Jury can be found on the court's website at www.napa.courts.ca.gov.