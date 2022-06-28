Napa County grand jury wants more action on climate change

Napa County has its Climate Action Committee and the county grand jury is asking, “where’s the action?”

The Climate Action Committee, with members from the county and its five cities and towns, formed in late 2019. The 2021-22 grand jury concluded it has accomplished too little on a pressing issue.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“Unfortunately, that cooperative, action-based spirit, to which committee members have repeatedly given lip service, has not been backed with concrete action,” the new grand jury report said.

The report aims to light a fire under the local quest to tackle global warming. It described the committee as an “ungainly body” hampered by advisory-only status and called for an increased “sense of urgency.”

“The attitude of each jurisdiction in Napa County is dominated by a tendency of wanting to ‘go their own way,’ examining and adopting programs that only made sense for each of them,” the grand jury said.

Is the Climate Action Committee moving at glacial speed while glaciers melt? Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza doesn’t see things that way.

The county and cities have come to see they are better off working together on the issue rather than individually, said Pedroza, who was among those who pushed for the committee’s formation.

“That sometimes takes time,” he said. “But it’s time well-spent.”

Napa County, cities consider teaming up for climate action plan Napa County and its cities will decide whether to tackle climate change together.

Policy makers have built the foundation for meaningful decisions that lead to outcomes. They are talking about creating a regional climate action plan that will be the vehicle, he said.

None of the jurisdictions has a climate action plan in place that would achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, a goal they have all set. Nor do they have plans to reach net zero emissions by California's deadline of 2045, a Climate Action Committee report said.

A regional climate action plan would include quantifiable and measurable actions, as well the estimated reductions for each action, it said.

The grand jury report said it's already apparent the largest contributors to local greenhouse gas emissions are buildings and transportation, including agricultural vehicles. But the Climate Action Committee has yet to take significant action.

Among other things, the committee has neither sought cooperation from nor tapped into the expertise of the agricultural industry, the grand jury said.

"It has thus failed to consider vineyard-related hydrocarbon emissions that might be addressed on a collaborative basis," according to the report.

Among the steps the grand jury recommended to the Climate Action Committee:

Monitor the county and its municipalities as they set and try to meet greenhouse gas emission reduction goals.

Provide a detailed, prioritized list of potential projects for grant funding. Designate a staff person or retain a person to seek these grants.

Restructure to provide authority over and accountability of its members — Napa County, the city of Napa, American Canyon, Calistoga, St. Helena and Yountville.

Reduce the number of representatives on the committee from 12 to six. To put it another way, each of the six jurisdictions would have one representative instead of two. The grand jury envisions a leaner committee as being able to act more quickly.

Get help from local citizens familiar with greenhouse gas emission reduction strategies.

The grand jury is requiring responses from the Climate Action Committee, the county Board of Supervisors, the city councils of Napa, American Canyon, St. Helena and Calistoga, and the Yountville Town Council. They must respond by mid-September.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.