Napa County grants Saintsbury winery a large visitor increase

“It’s our home,” she told commissioners. “And we don’t really want to live in the middle of a traffic area or a sight-seeing area.”

In a letter, she said visitors seeking Saintsbury sometimes end up on her driveway. Apparently, their GPS is telling them they are at Saintsbury.

“The number of requested visitors is outrageous and intrusive to those of us who live here,” she wrote. “This (proposed visitor increase) sounds commercial, not agricultural.”

Anglin said Saintsbury wants to help address her concerns.

“Lost guests and people who are bothering people in the community is not a good result for us,” he said. “I can’t think of something more annoying than wanting to go to a place and getting lost and not finding where I wanted to go. That’s not a good experience.”

Saintsbury is a by-appointment-only winery and the winery gives directions to guests, he said. The goal is to have guests come directly to the winery.

Ankenmann-Hill said she now has the cell phone number for David Graves, who co-founded Saintsbury in 1981.