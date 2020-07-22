Napa County grapples with COVID-19 in group living facilities; 3 deaths in one center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Residents at five congregate living facilities in Napa County account for 10% of the county’s COVID-19 cases, data released by county officials shows.

At least 67 of the county’s 685 confirmed cases have arisen collectively among residents of Napa Valley Care Center, two of the county’s farmworker centers, Napa State Hospital and the County’s Department of Corrections, Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio confirmed.

An additional 24 cases have been reported among staff of the five facilities, though the county could not confirm how many staff members were also Napa County residents and part of the county’s case total.

The most consequential outbreak is at Napa Valley Care Center, a skilled nursing facility on Villa Lane in north Napa, Relucio said. Eight staff members and 27 of 100 residents have tested positive for the disease; three residents have died, and two are currently hospitalized in an intensive care unit with the virus, a spokesperson for the facility confirmed.

That outbreak has not been contained, Relucio said in an interview Tuesday. The center has been cooperative, she added, but was struggling with “administrative challenges,” including a staffing crisis that had ultimately required intervention from the California Department of Public Health.