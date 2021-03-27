Napa County group proposes quick response, wildfire-fighting planes

Picture this: A wildfire breaks out in mountains near Napa Valley. Soon after, two Napa County-based planes are pouring water on the flames in an attempt to prevent the next Glass Fire.

Vintner and Howell Mountain resident Randy Dunn wants this to be more than a dream. He said the local environmental coalition Growers/Vintners for Responsible Agriculture seeks to have two rapid response planes on standby in the county by fire season.

These wouldn’t be massive air tankers. Rather, they would be smaller, single-engine Fire Boss planes, ready to drop up to 800 gallons of water on a fire and then scoop more out from a Lake Berryessa or Lake Hennessey.

The cost to rent the service from a private company for six months is $1.5 million. Growers/Vintners for Responsible Agriculture is offering to pay and would fundraise if and when some issues are worked out with Cal Fire.

“I feel quite confident I can raise that. If you look at $1.5 million in the wine industry, it’s like nothing compared to the losses we incurred,” Dunn said.

If the idea comes to fruition, Growers/Vintners for Responsible Agriculture would bring the two planes here as an experiment. The planes during fire season would sit at a local airport fueled and loaded with water, with pilots ready to fly.