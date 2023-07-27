Napa County’s Hall of Justice has a bit of a yuck factor on its second floor.
Leakage from third-floor toilet piping is a problem. That has county officials looking at repair options for a building that could become obsolete in a few years.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
County Supervisor Ryan Gregory briefly described the problem at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
“Sewage pipes are leaking on our staff,” he said.
Or, at least, where some staff people work. Public Works Director Steven Lederer elaborated in an email response to the Napa Valley Register.
“We take the issue of water and sewer leakage in the Hall of Justice Building seriously,” he said. “With a well-established process in place, our county is equipped to address such situations effectively. We have temporarily relocated staff to other work spaces, taken measures to isolate the affected area and have clearly marked it to prevent access until the problem is resolved.”
Lederer said the county is committed to maintaining a healthy and safe environment for staff and visitors. It will conduct sampling to confirm that the area is thoroughly cleaned and safe before reopening it.
On Aug. 22, the Board of Supervisors could discuss the issue and weigh next steps.
The Hall of Justice was built in 1976, and remodeled and expanded in 1989. The complex houses the county jail and various county offices. The second floor is home to the adult probation, fire administration and parks staff.
Lederer in an email said third-floor inmates damage toilet piping, resulting in leaks onto the second floor. He didn’t elaborate.
Gregory on Wednesday said the problem “doesn’t lead to a pleasant working environment.”
Lederer noted one consideration is how much money to spend on a building that the county doesn't want in the long run. But, he said, the county wants to be sensitive to its employees and their well-being.
The county is investigating a number of options that would possibly remove staff from the second floor, he said in his email.
Napa County is building a new jail along Highway 221. When that happens, it will no longer need the downtown jail. County officials have talked about demolishing the Hall of Justice complex, possibly to make room for private development.
That hinges on relocating the adult probation, fire and parks employees who also use the building.
Napa County also wants to demolish the Carithers building, a former department store on First Street in downtown Napa that hosts various county departments. That too hinges on relocating employees.
All of those moves tie into a facilities master plan the county has launched. Possibilities include constructing a new downtown county building, maybe even teaming with the city of Napa on the project.
According to a recent study by BeachBound, 42% of Americans have fallen back in love with a partner after going on vacation together.
Throwback Thursday: Napa Porchfest through the years
Napa Porchfest 2022
A member of the the band CRV bangs on the drums during their performance at Porchfest in Napa in July 2022.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Porchfest 2022
A man plays his accordion during Porchfest in Napa on Sunday, when the community music crawl returned to an in-person format for the first time in three years.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Porchfest 2022
Spectators cheer while watching Sanho during Porchfest in Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Porchfest 2022
People watched as VK Loungers perform during Porchfest in Napa on Sunday, when several thousand spectators flocked the festival in Old Town.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Porchfest 2022
The drummer for High Noon performs during Porchfest in Napa on Sunday. About 50 locations, including porches, front yards and Fuller Park, hosted musicians during the music crawl.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Porchfest 2022
The guitarist for the Happy Accidents performs during Porchfest in Napa on Sunday
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Porchfest 2022
People gather to watch Rockbusters perform during Porchfest in Napa on Sunday. The community music festival, held annually in the city's Old Town neighborhood, had been largely on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Porchfest 2022
Thousands filled the streets to enjoy Porchfest in Napa on Sunday. The community music festival returned to the Old Town neighborhood, after pandemic-related safety restrictions had forced a pivot to a series of livestreamed concerts in 2020.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Porchfest 2022
Al James performs during Porchfest in Napa on Sunday. The community music festival, held annually in the city's Old Town neighborhood, has taken place outside local homes since its inception in 2011.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Porchfest 2022
Jessica Conatser, Mike Momtesclaros and their son Leviathan dance along to Sanho during Porchfest in Napa on Sunday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Porchfest 2022
Spectators watch the Alta Heights All Stars perform at Porchfest in Napa on Sunday. The community music festival, held annually in the city's Old Town neighborhood, returned to live performance this year after being replaced by Zoom-based concerts in 2020, and after a planned Porchfest-branded concert was canceled last year.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Porchfest 2022
Spectators sing along to High Noon at Porchfest in Napa on Sunday, which drew several thousand visitors to Old Town as the annual community music crawl became an in-person event for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Porchfest 2022
Sanho performs at Porchfest in Napa on Sunday, which attracted several thousand spectators as musicians played before live audiences at the event for the first time since 2019.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Porchfest 2022
Sara Rodenburg and Kevin Radely perform at Porchfest in Napa on Sunday. The community music festival, which began in 2011, this year returned to its traditional format of community musicians playing on porches and yards in the city's Old Town neighborhood and inside Fuller Park.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Porchfest 2022
Iris Divine performed during Porchfest as pedestrians walked past in Napa on Sunday, when the annual community music crawl resumed in front of live audiences for the first time since 2019.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Porchfest 2022
A member of the band High Noon rallied the crowd during a performance at Porchfest in Napa on Sunday. The community music festival, held annually in the city's Old Town neighborhood, had been largely on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a livestreamed substitute in 2020 and a planned concert that was canceled in 2021.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Porchfest 2019
The rock band Off the Record performed outside a Randolph Street home in the Old Town neighborhood during the opening segment of the ninth annual Napa Porchfest music crawl in July 2019.
Howard Yune, Register file photo
Napa Porchfest 2019
During their set at Sunday's Napa Porchfest, Mel Bearns (left) and Nancy Northrup of Painted Wind performed "Rolling Thunder," an original composition by Northrup. The duo was one of 113 musical acts to perform at the ninth annual Porchfest, which organizers said drew some 13,500 spectators to the Old Town neighborhood.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Porchfest 2019
Ramble, led by vocalist Patrick Fitzpatrick (left), attracted more than 200 spectators during its set on Seminary Street during the Napa Porchfest on Sunday.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Porchfest 2019
Otis & the Smokestacks performed outside an Oak Street home during the early slot of Sunday's ninth annual Napa Porchfest, which brought free performances from more than 100 musical acts to the historic Old Town district.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Porchfest 2019
One of the several homes on Randolph Street participating in Sunday's ninth annual Napa Porchfest hosted The Last Resort, with Jenny Valassopoulos on bass and James McGee as lead vocalist. More than 100 acts performed on porches and front yards around the Old Town Neighborhood.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Porchfest 2018
Alexis Gutierrez of Napa dances toward the end of a performance by Skunk Funk during Sunday's eighth annual Porchfest music crawl.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa Porchfest 2018
Sweet HayaH performs Sunday during the eighth annual Napa Porchfest musical crawl, which organizers said drew about 15,000 spectators to watch 125 musical acts to local porches and front yards.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa Porchfest 2018
Bicycles were the transportation of choice for many Porchfest spectators in Old Town Napa, where streets were closed to motor vehicles Sunday afternoon during a 4 1/2-hour slate of music concerts outside neighborhood homes.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa Porchfest 2018
Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs on the electric cello in front of an Old Town home during Sunday's eighth annual Porchfest music crawl in Napa.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa Porchfest 2017
Hank Collinson (right), 2, gets a mid-performance and up-close greeting from guitarist Dan Sisson of Way Out West during the band's set Sunday at the seventh annual Napa Porchfest music crawl.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Porchfest 2017
While other Porchfest spectators walked, cycled or skateboarded from house to house on Sunday, Napa resident Sven Oja took to the Old Town streets in a wheeled reclining chair he crafted about eight years ago, before the free music festival's inception in 2011.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Porchfest 2017
The band Audio Mynde was one of more than 120 musical acts to turn front porches and yards into musical stages Sunday afternoon during Napa’s seventh annual Porchfest crawl. Organizers estimated attendance at more than 15,000, the most in the event’s history.
Howard Yune, EAGLE
Napa Porchfest 2017
Tatiana McPhee (center) is the lead vocalist of Way Out West, one of more than 120 musical acts to perform on porches and yards Sunday for the seventh annual Napa Porchfest.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Porchfest 2016
Singer-guitarist Makena performs for Napa Porchfest fans outside the Migliavacca Mansion on Fourth Street on Sunday.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Porchfest 2016
Gary T. Williams of the band Otis and the Smokestacks performs outside an Oak Street house during the first hour of Sunday’s annual Napa Porchfest music festival.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Porchfest 2016
Robin McKee-Cant, singer for the band Circus Moon, performed outside a house on Franklin Street during the first hour of the sixth annual Napa Porchfest, which drew thousands of spectators to three city neighborhoods on Sunday.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Porchfest 2016
Among the 64 homes that served as stages for Sunday’s annual Napa Porchfest was this duplex on Oak Street, where Otis and the Smokestacks performed.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Porchfest 2015
Guitarist Dalton Piercey performs a program of Delta blues during Sunday's fifth annual Napa Porchfest music festival.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa Porchfest 2015
Porchfest spectators on Oak Street break into impromptu dancing while watching a performance by the Time Riders. Parts of four Napa streets were closed to accommodate the larger attendance, which was several thousand more people than in in 2014.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa Porchfest 2015
Don Carrillo (left) and Dalton Piercey perform "Parchman Farm" during their set of Delta blues, one of the performances from Sunday's fifth annual Napa Porchfest music festival. Organizers estimated attendance at more than 12,000.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa Porchfest 2015
The Amber Snider Band performs the Creedence Clearwater Revival hit "Have You Ever Seen the Rain?" in a tip of the cap to the California drought, before an audience on Franklin Street during Sunday's Porchfest event in Napa.
Howard Yune/Register
You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or
beberling@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.