Napa County’s Hall of Justice has a bit of a yuck factor on its second floor.

Leakage from third-floor toilet piping is a problem. That has county officials looking at repair options for a building that could become obsolete in a few years.

County Supervisor Ryan Gregory briefly described the problem at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

“Sewage pipes are leaking on our staff,” he said.

Or, at least, where some staff people work. Public Works Director Steven Lederer elaborated in an email response to the Napa Valley Register.

“We take the issue of water and sewer leakage in the Hall of Justice Building seriously,” he said. “With a well-established process in place, our county is equipped to address such situations effectively. We have temporarily relocated staff to other work spaces, taken measures to isolate the affected area and have clearly marked it to prevent access until the problem is resolved.”

Lederer said the county is committed to maintaining a healthy and safe environment for staff and visitors. It will conduct sampling to confirm that the area is thoroughly cleaned and safe before reopening it.

On Aug. 22, the Board of Supervisors could discuss the issue and weigh next steps.

The Hall of Justice was built in 1976, and remodeled and expanded in 1989. The complex houses the county jail and various county offices. The second floor is home to the adult probation, fire administration and parks staff.

Lederer in an email said third-floor inmates damage toilet piping, resulting in leaks onto the second floor. He didn’t elaborate.

Gregory on Wednesday said the problem “doesn’t lead to a pleasant working environment.”

Lederer noted one consideration is how much money to spend on a building that the county doesn't want in the long run. But, he said, the county wants to be sensitive to its employees and their well-being.

The county is investigating a number of options that would possibly remove staff from the second floor, he said in his email.

Napa County is building a new jail along Highway 221. When that happens, it will no longer need the downtown jail. County officials have talked about demolishing the Hall of Justice complex, possibly to make room for private development.

That hinges on relocating the adult probation, fire and parks employees who also use the building.

Napa County also wants to demolish the Carithers building, a former department store on First Street in downtown Napa that hosts various county departments. That too hinges on relocating employees.

All of those moves tie into a facilities master plan the county has launched. Possibilities include constructing a new downtown county building, maybe even teaming with the city of Napa on the project.

