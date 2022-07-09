Napa County has a history of big road projects

Soscol Junction is only the latest big road undertaking designed to help keep Napa County traffic moving in what for a century has been a car-centric society.

Every decade or so brings another interchange or highway project that molds the commuting landscape. Here are some major ones in the Napa Valley's history.

Highway system birth – The automobile was gaining prominence by 1917, and Napa County and California were ready for paved highways.

The county’s gravel and macadamized roads that worked for horses couldn’t withstand cars, Ben Blow wrote in his 1920 book “California Highways.” The surfaces just “ground up and blew away.”

In April 1917, Napa County officials learned the state would begin building a concrete highway from Cordelia in Solano County through Jameson Canyon and ultimately to the city of Napa. County Supervisor Thomas Maxwell honored the state highway commissioner bearing the news with a ravioli lunch at the Brooklyn Hotel.

By 1920, plans had been made to pave the highway up the Napa Valley. Much of the work had been completed by 1921, prompting this prophetic headline in the April 4, 1921 issue of The Napa Register:

"Recent Permanent Road Building Here Attracts Attention Of Outside World — Tourists Will Soon Be Motoring Through."

Napa-Vallejo highway – World War II prompted the transformation of a two-lane road between the city of Napa and Vallejo — today’s Highway 29 — to four lanes.

A sizable number of workers at Mare Island Naval Shipyard in Vallejo lived in Napa County. That made improving this commute part of the war effort. By 1944, workers were finishing the job.

Freeway through city of Napa – The state during the 1950s looked at creating a full-fledged, Los Angeles-style freeway up the Napa Valley roughly along the Highway 29 route.

Residents got a taste of this possible future when the state built a Highway 29 bypass of Yountville. This included an overpass for the relocated highway at California Boulevard that was taking shape in 1960.

Then the state zeroed in on a section in the city of Napa.

Highway 29 from Old Sonoma Road to near Trancas Street would become a four-lane freeway. Gone would be traffic-clogging intersections. In their place would be interchanges.

In April 1964, the state opened the Highway 29 interchange at First Street in the city of Napa. That reportedly confused drivers who didn’t know how to negotiate the ramps.

But by decade's end, California had abandoned its master plan to build the freeway all the way north to Calistoga. It did so because Napa County decided to forgo big, urban growth and instead created its Agricultural Preserve in 1968.

Southern Crossing — Fifty years ago, Highway 29 passed along Imola Avenue in the city of Napa. Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio can remember the traffic in those days.

"It was bad," she said. "It was definitely back-to-back cars trying to get through Imola, trying to get over the old green bridge we had, where there were a lot of accidents."

You just accepted the Imola Avenue traffic as part of Napa, Alessio said. It was only later, when the problem had been solved, that she realized how bad it was.

The state decided Highway 29 had too much traffic for Imola Avenue. In the 1970s, it set about creating a new Napa River crossing several miles to the south to carry the highway.

Caltrans finished the graceful concrete structure that today is called the Butler Bridge in 1978. But this was a bridge to nowhere, something to look at but not drive. It took until 1981 for the cost-cutting state to build the connectors to Highway 29.

“The Southern Crossing — It’s Really Open”, said a headline in the June 2, 1981 Napa Register. Reporter Kevin Courtney assured readers that the bridge no longer was a “multi-million dollar, high-level fishing pier.”

Highway 29/Trancas interchange — That 1960s push to make Highway 29 a freeway through the city of Napa had stopped just short of Trancas Street. This signalized intersection became a dreaded part of the local rush-hour highway commute.

In 2004, Caltrans finished building a $55 million interchange there. The highway underpass dips about 32 feet beneath Trancas Street. Caltrans included a pump with backup generator, to make certain the low-lying section doesn't go underwater during a big storm.

Highway 12/Jameson Canyon — Much of Highway 12 through Jameson Canyon looked more like a two-lane country road than a highway until 2014. Unfortunately, this country road carried some 32,000 vehicles daily, many of them big rigs. It was and is a major link between Napa and Solano counties.

In 2014, Caltrans finished widening a 6-mile stretch to four lanes, two in each direction. But a final touch remained. Caltrans presently is widening the eastbound ramp between Highway 12 and Interstate 80 to four lanes to remove a bottleneck.