Napa County has a history of big road projects

Soscol Junction is only the latest big road undertaking designed to help keep Napa County traffic moving in what for a century has been a car-centric society.
Every decade or so brings another interchange or highway project that molds the commuting landscape. Here are some major ones in the Napa Valley's history.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Highway system birth – The automobile was gaining prominence by 1917, and Napa County and California were ready for paved highways.
The county’s gravel and macadamized roads that worked for horses couldn’t withstand cars, Ben Blow wrote in his 1920 book “California Highways.” The surfaces just “ground up and blew away.”
In April 1917, Napa County officials learned the state would begin building a concrete highway from Cordelia in Solano County through Jameson Canyon and ultimately to the city of Napa. County Supervisor Thomas Maxwell honored the state highway commissioner bearing the news with a ravioli lunch at the Brooklyn Hotel.
People are also reading…
By 1920, plans had been made to pave the highway up the Napa Valley. Much of the work had been completed by 1921, prompting this prophetic headline in the April 4, 1921 issue of The Napa Register:
"Recent Permanent Road Building Here Attracts Attention Of Outside World — Tourists Will Soon Be Motoring Through."
Napa-Vallejo highway – World War II prompted the transformation of a two-lane road between the city of Napa and Vallejo — today’s Highway 29 — to four lanes.
A sizable number of workers at Mare Island Naval Shipyard in Vallejo lived in Napa County. That made improving this commute part of the war effort. By 1944, workers were finishing the job.
Freeway through city of Napa – The state during the 1950s looked at creating a full-fledged, Los Angeles-style freeway up the Napa Valley roughly along the Highway 29 route.
Residents got a taste of this possible future when the state built a Highway 29 bypass of Yountville. This included an overpass for the relocated highway at California Boulevard that was taking shape in 1960.
Then the state zeroed in on a section in the city of Napa.
Highway 29 from Old Sonoma Road to near Trancas Street would become a four-lane freeway. Gone would be traffic-clogging intersections. In their place would be interchanges.
In April 1964, the state opened the Highway 29 interchange at First Street in the city of Napa. That reportedly confused drivers who didn’t know how to negotiate the ramps.
But by decade's end, California had abandoned its master plan to build the freeway all the way north to Calistoga. It did so because Napa County decided to forgo big, urban growth and instead created its Agricultural Preserve in 1968.
Southern Crossing — Fifty years ago, Highway 29 passed along Imola Avenue in the city of Napa. Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio can remember the traffic in those days.
"It was bad," she said. "It was definitely back-to-back cars trying to get through Imola, trying to get over the old green bridge we had, where there were a lot of accidents."
You just accepted the Imola Avenue traffic as part of Napa, Alessio said. It was only later, when the problem had been solved, that she realized how bad it was.
The state decided Highway 29 had too much traffic for Imola Avenue. In the 1970s, it set about creating a new Napa River crossing several miles to the south to carry the highway.
Caltrans finished the graceful concrete structure that today is called the Butler Bridge in 1978. But this was a bridge to nowhere, something to look at but not drive. It took until 1981 for the cost-cutting state to build the connectors to Highway 29.
“The Southern Crossing — It’s Really Open”, said a headline in the June 2, 1981 Napa Register. Reporter Kevin Courtney assured readers that the bridge no longer was a “multi-million dollar, high-level fishing pier.”
Highway 29/Trancas interchange — That 1960s push to make Highway 29 a freeway through the city of Napa had stopped just short of Trancas Street. This signalized intersection became a dreaded part of the local rush-hour highway commute.
In 2004, Caltrans finished building a $55 million interchange there. The highway underpass dips about 32 feet beneath Trancas Street. Caltrans included a pump with backup generator, to make certain the low-lying section doesn't go underwater during a big storm.
Highway 12/Jameson Canyon — Much of Highway 12 through Jameson Canyon looked more like a two-lane country road than a highway until 2014. Unfortunately, this country road carried some 32,000 vehicles daily, many of them big rigs. It was and is a major link between Napa and Solano counties.
In 2014, Caltrans finished widening a 6-mile stretch to four lanes, two in each direction. But a final touch remained. Caltrans presently is widening the eastbound ramp between Highway 12 and Interstate 80 to four lanes to remove a bottleneck.
Photos: Go inside Napa city's most expensive home sold in May
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
Chris D. Craiker, The Achitex Angle: Architectural copyright law: What’s in it for you?
“Architectural Copyright” law may sound like legal gobbledygook to you, but it’s there to protect you and your personal home designs.
It’s not uncommon for homeowners to go online, find an architectural design or interior floor plan they like, copy it and use it for their own desire. Are they infringing on a copyrighted design? Are they liable for a lawsuit? Let’s take a look.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The actual Architectural Copyright Protection Act of 1990 was intended to protect architectural designs that were unique, such as a Frank Lloyd Wright home, from being copied. (www.willis.law/real-estate-construction/construction-law/architectural-works-and-copyright-protection-act/)
The intent was to minimize stealing a prominent architectural design, but also to define grounds for legal action against infringements. There are two elements of a copyright claim:
1) One can’t copyright an idea, such as “open kitchen"; only a specific expression of that idea, such as a plan with unique utensils, appliances or special cabinet design.
2) When certain architectural design elements are so common, they are unprotected -- for example, a stock bathroom with a toilet, lavatory and tub in a 5-by-10-foot space.
This seems simple but interestingl,y the act became twisted in the '90s. New home construction became very cookie-cutter as lots became smaller with fixed attributes. A garage in the front, a narrow side yard entry, a standardized living room/dining room/kitchen and an upstairs floor plan, all of similar shapes. Subdivisions became redundant and repetitive using pretty much the same plans throughout.
Kaufman and Broad, K&B, designed a subdivision using simple floor plans that another architect felt was his own design, never mind that it was the same as hundreds of other plans. K&B hired me as an expert witness to show that the floor plan might have appeared the same, but the volume spaces and exterior designs were significantly different, thus not a copyright encroachment.
This was my one contribution to copyright law: It has to be more than similar floor plans; there has to be three-dimensional space duplication with identical orifices or openings.
However, life can get more complex. Recently I designed a custom home and accessory dwelling unit for a couple who sold the property to a developer. The design was copyrighted, approved by the city with very specific requirements. The developer, not wanting to pay me to continue, chose to take my plans to someone else to complete. Unfortunately, he is infringing on my copyright, unless he significantly changes the design of which I would provide consent.
In today’s world, every piece of land is unique and deserves a special solution. Taking a floor plan from any source, copying it verbatim, including the floor plans, notes, openings and elevations, is going to put someone in jeopardy. Customizing the floor plans, volume spaces, dimensions and clarifying the uniqueness of the solution to the site to fit the property and owners’ needs is the best way to proceed.
Photos: Go inside Napa city's most expensive home sold in May
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
Chris D. Craiker, The Achitex Angle: Architectural copyright law: What’s in it for you?
“Architectural Copyright” law may sound like legal gobbledygook to you, but it’s there to protect you and your personal home designs.
It’s not uncommon for homeowners to go online, find an architectural design or interior floor plan they like, copy it and use it for their own desire. Are they infringing on a copyrighted design? Are they liable for a lawsuit? Let’s take a look.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The actual Architectural Copyright Protection Act of 1990 was intended to protect architectural designs that were unique, such as a Frank Lloyd Wright home, from being copied. (www.willis.law/real-estate-construction/construction-law/architectural-works-and-copyright-protection-act/)
The intent was to minimize stealing a prominent architectural design, but also to define grounds for legal action against infringements. There are two elements of a copyright claim:
1) One can’t copyright an idea, such as “open kitchen"; only a specific expression of that idea, such as a plan with unique utensils, appliances or special cabinet design.
2) When certain architectural design elements are so common, they are unprotected -- for example, a stock bathroom with a toilet, lavatory and tub in a 5-by-10-foot space.
This seems simple but interestingl,y the act became twisted in the '90s. New home construction became very cookie-cutter as lots became smaller with fixed attributes. A garage in the front, a narrow side yard entry, a standardized living room/dining room/kitchen and an upstairs floor plan, all of similar shapes. Subdivisions became redundant and repetitive using pretty much the same plans throughout.
Kaufman and Broad, K&B, designed a subdivision using simple floor plans that another architect felt was his own design, never mind that it was the same as hundreds of other plans. K&B hired me as an expert witness to show that the floor plan might have appeared the same, but the volume spaces and exterior designs were significantly different, thus not a copyright encroachment.
This was my one contribution to copyright law: It has to be more than similar floor plans; there has to be three-dimensional space duplication with identical orifices or openings.
However, life can get more complex. Recently I designed a custom home and accessory dwelling unit for a couple who sold the property to a developer. The design was copyrighted, approved by the city with very specific requirements. The developer, not wanting to pay me to continue, chose to take my plans to someone else to complete. Unfortunately, he is infringing on my copyright, unless he significantly changes the design of which I would provide consent.
In today’s world, every piece of land is unique and deserves a special solution. Taking a floor plan from any source, copying it verbatim, including the floor plans, notes, openings and elevations, is going to put someone in jeopardy. Customizing the floor plans, volume spaces, dimensions and clarifying the uniqueness of the solution to the site to fit the property and owners’ needs is the best way to proceed.
Photos: Go inside Napa city's most expensive home sold in May
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
Chris D. Craiker, The Achitex Angle: Architectural copyright law: What’s in it for you?
“Architectural Copyright” law may sound like legal gobbledygook to you, but it’s there to protect you and your personal home designs.
It’s not uncommon for homeowners to go online, find an architectural design or interior floor plan they like, copy it and use it for their own desire. Are they infringing on a copyrighted design? Are they liable for a lawsuit? Let’s take a look.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The actual Architectural Copyright Protection Act of 1990 was intended to protect architectural designs that were unique, such as a Frank Lloyd Wright home, from being copied. (www.willis.law/real-estate-construction/construction-law/architectural-works-and-copyright-protection-act/)
The intent was to minimize stealing a prominent architectural design, but also to define grounds for legal action against infringements. There are two elements of a copyright claim:
1) One can’t copyright an idea, such as “open kitchen"; only a specific expression of that idea, such as a plan with unique utensils, appliances or special cabinet design.
2) When certain architectural design elements are so common, they are unprotected -- for example, a stock bathroom with a toilet, lavatory and tub in a 5-by-10-foot space.
This seems simple but interestingl,y the act became twisted in the '90s. New home construction became very cookie-cutter as lots became smaller with fixed attributes. A garage in the front, a narrow side yard entry, a standardized living room/dining room/kitchen and an upstairs floor plan, all of similar shapes. Subdivisions became redundant and repetitive using pretty much the same plans throughout.
Kaufman and Broad, K&B, designed a subdivision using simple floor plans that another architect felt was his own design, never mind that it was the same as hundreds of other plans. K&B hired me as an expert witness to show that the floor plan might have appeared the same, but the volume spaces and exterior designs were significantly different, thus not a copyright encroachment.
This was my one contribution to copyright law: It has to be more than similar floor plans; there has to be three-dimensional space duplication with identical orifices or openings.
However, life can get more complex. Recently I designed a custom home and accessory dwelling unit for a couple who sold the property to a developer. The design was copyrighted, approved by the city with very specific requirements. The developer, not wanting to pay me to continue, chose to take my plans to someone else to complete. Unfortunately, he is infringing on my copyright, unless he significantly changes the design of which I would provide consent.
In today’s world, every piece of land is unique and deserves a special solution. Taking a floor plan from any source, copying it verbatim, including the floor plans, notes, openings and elevations, is going to put someone in jeopardy. Customizing the floor plans, volume spaces, dimensions and clarifying the uniqueness of the solution to the site to fit the property and owners’ needs is the best way to proceed.
Photos: Go inside Napa city's most expensive home sold in May
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
Chris D. Craiker, The Achitex Angle: Architectural copyright law: What’s in it for you?
“Architectural Copyright” law may sound like legal gobbledygook to you, but it’s there to protect you and your personal home designs.
It’s not uncommon for homeowners to go online, find an architectural design or interior floor plan they like, copy it and use it for their own desire. Are they infringing on a copyrighted design? Are they liable for a lawsuit? Let’s take a look.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The actual Architectural Copyright Protection Act of 1990 was intended to protect architectural designs that were unique, such as a Frank Lloyd Wright home, from being copied. (www.willis.law/real-estate-construction/construction-law/architectural-works-and-copyright-protection-act/)
The intent was to minimize stealing a prominent architectural design, but also to define grounds for legal action against infringements. There are two elements of a copyright claim:
1) One can’t copyright an idea, such as “open kitchen"; only a specific expression of that idea, such as a plan with unique utensils, appliances or special cabinet design.
2) When certain architectural design elements are so common, they are unprotected -- for example, a stock bathroom with a toilet, lavatory and tub in a 5-by-10-foot space.
This seems simple but interestingl,y the act became twisted in the '90s. New home construction became very cookie-cutter as lots became smaller with fixed attributes. A garage in the front, a narrow side yard entry, a standardized living room/dining room/kitchen and an upstairs floor plan, all of similar shapes. Subdivisions became redundant and repetitive using pretty much the same plans throughout.
Kaufman and Broad, K&B, designed a subdivision using simple floor plans that another architect felt was his own design, never mind that it was the same as hundreds of other plans. K&B hired me as an expert witness to show that the floor plan might have appeared the same, but the volume spaces and exterior designs were significantly different, thus not a copyright encroachment.
This was my one contribution to copyright law: It has to be more than similar floor plans; there has to be three-dimensional space duplication with identical orifices or openings.
However, life can get more complex. Recently I designed a custom home and accessory dwelling unit for a couple who sold the property to a developer. The design was copyrighted, approved by the city with very specific requirements. The developer, not wanting to pay me to continue, chose to take my plans to someone else to complete. Unfortunately, he is infringing on my copyright, unless he significantly changes the design of which I would provide consent.
In today’s world, every piece of land is unique and deserves a special solution. Taking a floor plan from any source, copying it verbatim, including the floor plans, notes, openings and elevations, is going to put someone in jeopardy. Customizing the floor plans, volume spaces, dimensions and clarifying the uniqueness of the solution to the site to fit the property and owners’ needs is the best way to proceed.
Photos: Go inside Napa city's most expensive home sold in May
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates
Chris D. Craiker, The Achitex Angle: Architectural copyright law: What’s in it for you?
“Architectural Copyright” law may sound like legal gobbledygook to you, but it’s there to protect you and your personal home designs.
It’s not uncommon for homeowners to go online, find an architectural design or interior floor plan they like, copy it and use it for their own desire. Are they infringing on a copyrighted design? Are they liable for a lawsuit? Let’s take a look.
The actual Architectural Copyright Protection Act of 1990 was intended to protect architectural designs that were unique, such as a Frank Lloyd Wright home, from being copied. (www.willis.law/real-estate-construction/construction-law/architectural-works-and-copyright-protection-act/)
The intent was to minimize stealing a prominent architectural design, but also to define grounds for legal action against infringements. There are two elements of a copyright claim:
1) One can’t copyright an idea, such as “open kitchen"; only a specific expression of that idea, such as a plan with unique utensils, appliances or special cabinet design.
2) When certain architectural design elements are so common, they are unprotected -- for example, a stock bathroom with a toilet, lavatory and tub in a 5-by-10-foot space.
This seems simple but interestingl,y the act became twisted in the '90s. New home construction became very cookie-cutter as lots became smaller with fixed attributes. A garage in the front, a narrow side yard entry, a standardized living room/dining room/kitchen and an upstairs floor plan, all of similar shapes. Subdivisions became redundant and repetitive using pretty much the same plans throughout.
Kaufman and Broad, K&B, designed a subdivision using simple floor plans that another architect felt was his own design, never mind that it was the same as hundreds of other plans. K&B hired me as an expert witness to show that the floor plan might have appeared the same, but the volume spaces and exterior designs were significantly different, thus not a copyright encroachment.
This was my one contribution to copyright law: It has to be more than similar floor plans; there has to be three-dimensional space duplication with identical orifices or openings.
However, life can get more complex. Recently I designed a custom home and accessory dwelling unit for a couple who sold the property to a developer. The design was copyrighted, approved by the city with very specific requirements. The developer, not wanting to pay me to continue, chose to take my plans to someone else to complete. Unfortunately, he is infringing on my copyright, unless he significantly changes the design of which I would provide consent.
In today’s world, every piece of land is unique and deserves a special solution. Taking a floor plan from any source, copying it verbatim, including the floor plans, notes, openings and elevations, is going to put someone in jeopardy. Customizing the floor plans, volume spaces, dimensions and clarifying the uniqueness of the solution to the site to fit the property and owners’ needs is the best way to proceed.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com