Napa County has falling COVID-19 numbers and another death

COVID-19 update

Napa County has seen a big decrease in the weekly new COVID-19 case count, but also another COVID-19-related death.

The latest death is a city of Napa man in his 90s. He died out of county on March 2 and was unvaccinated, the county reported. The Napa County pandemic death count is 123 for county residents and 129 in the county.

Napa County saw a 50% decrease in its latest COVID-19 weekly new case count from Feb. 25 to March 3. New cases reported during this time span were 480.

The daily new case count reported Friday was 25. But 16 people were hospitalized locally with COVID-19 as of Friday, compared to nine a week ago.

The results of falling cases could be seen at Tuesday’s Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting. The board chamber was full and very few people wore masks, harkening back to days before the pandemic. Among the five supervisors, only Supervisor Belia Ramos wore a mask.

County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio on Tuesday said COVID-19 is still a pandemic. Getting to endemic — constant presence with low spread — is like a dimmer switch, she said.

“Getting to ‘endemic’ is really a journey and not a destination,” she said.

There may be variants, and she said that means riding the COVID-19 waves. The "toolbox" with such things as masking, testing, vaccines, physical distancing, and other steps layered together will help people get through it, she said.

“This is pretty much going to be the path going forward,” she said.

