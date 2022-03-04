Napa County has falling COVID-19 numbers and another death

Napa County has seen a big decrease in the weekly new COVID-19 case count, but also another COVID-19-related death.
The latest death is a city of Napa man in his 90s. He died out of county on March 2 and was unvaccinated, the county reported. The Napa County pandemic death count is 123 for county residents and 129 in the county.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…
Napa County saw a 50% decrease in its latest COVID-19 weekly new case count from Feb. 25 to March 3. New cases reported during this time span were 480.
The daily new case count reported Friday was 25. But 16 people were hospitalized locally with COVID-19 as of Friday, compared to nine a week ago.
The results of falling cases could be seen at Tuesday’s Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting. The board chamber was full and very few people wore masks, harkening back to days before the pandemic. Among the five supervisors, only Supervisor Belia Ramos wore a mask.
County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio on Tuesday said COVID-19 is still a pandemic. Getting to endemic — constant presence with low spread — is like a dimmer switch, she said.
People are also reading…
“Getting to ‘endemic’ is really a journey and not a destination,” she said.
There may be variants, and she said that means riding the COVID-19 waves. The "toolbox" with such things as masking, testing, vaccines, physical distancing, and other steps layered together will help people get through it, she said.
“This is pretty much going to be the path going forward,” she said.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Mr. Monopoly recently made an appearance in Napa Valley — to announce new game plans.
Streets near a Napa synagogue were littered overnight with flyers bearing a screed linking Jews to "the COVID agenda," in an act similar to an…
Burbank Housing awarded $18.1 million to make Napa's Wine Valley Lodge into permanent supportive housing
Burbank Housing, in partnership with Napa County and the city of Napa, has been awarded roughly $18.1 million in state funding to convert Napa…
German POWs worked on Napa ranches and farms during World War II. Here's one family's story.
The American Canyon man who was shot on Highway 29 in south Napa continues to recover in the hospital and may be released midweek.
Napa student Diana Baldovino offers free menstrual supplies for anyone in need.
Napa Valley’s Shafer Vineyards, an icon of the Stags Leap District, has sold its winery to South Korean retail company Shinsegae for $250.3 million.
A small group of Vintage High School students decided that enough was enough Friday afternoon, walking out in protest of the school’s continue…
Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza’s decision to recuse himself from further decisions on the Walt Ranch vineyard project has injected a d…
A luxury bed and breakfast inn, which the owner intends to call the Hotel California, is one step closer to coming to Napa.
Photos: Napa's Shearer school, then and now
Napa's Shearer School turns 100.
Napa's Shearer school turns 100
Napa's Shearer school turns 100
Napa's Shearer School turns 100
Napa's Shearer school turns 100
Napa's Shearer School turns 100
Napa's Shearer school turns 100
John L. Shearer, Napa's Shearer School turns 100
Napa's Shearer school turns 100
Napa's Shearer school turns 100
Napa's Shearer School turns 100
Napa's Shearer School turns 100
Napa's Shearer School turns 100
Napa's Shearer School turns 100.
Napa's Shearer School turns 100
Napa's Shearer School turns 100
Napa's Shearer School turns 100
Napa's Shearer school turns 100
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.